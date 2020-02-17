Tomlinson: George Washington would recoil at today’s Maryland General Assembly

In 2016, Maryland gave ex-felons who are on parole or probation the right to vote. Now, the Democrats want to go one step farther. Senate Bill 91/House Bill 51 will require corrections officials to provide convicted felons with a voter registration form and inform them of his or her right to vote before release. I am a firm believer that there needs to be more opportunities to assimilate ex-felons back into society, but I have a difficult time understanding how shoving a voter registration form in an outgoing inmate’s hand is a top priority. A study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania and Stanford University in 2013 found that convicts overwhelmingly register as Democrats. For example, the study found that in New York state, 62% of convicts registered as Democrats and 9% registered as Republicans. In 2016, 40,000 ex-felons became eligible to vote in Maryland. Once you start to break down the numbers, it becomes quite clear why Maryland’s Democratic legislators want to see more ex-felons voting.