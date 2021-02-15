Tomlinson: Super Bowl may be over, but the game is on in Annapolis | COMMENTARY

The NFL played a full season including playoffs and its championship game despite the COVID-19 pandemic. High school sports in Carroll and the rest of Maryland did not fare as well. Shoemaker’s House Bill 817, cross-filed by Ready in the Senate, will provide the Class of 2021 high school seniors a chance at overtime by adding an extra year of eligibility for them to play sports. The bill would allow athletes who graduate the ability to participate in high school athletics, only at the school from which they graduated, for one additional year. The pandemic has robbed student-athletes of many opportunities over the last year, and this legislation will give young folks one more chance to earn a scholarship or simply compete with their peers.