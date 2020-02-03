Some folks in Carroll believe that crime in Baltimore does not affect us out here in our beautiful rural county. However, look no further than Baltimore County. The crime from the city has trickled into Baltimore County, resulting in an 85% increase in the homicide rate in 2019 as compared to 2018. If city crime can leak into Baltimore County, how long until it makes its way up Md. 140 or Md. 26 into Carroll? Furthermore, a large majority of Carroll’s workforce commutes outside of the county every day, with many heading to the city. I commute to Baltimore almost daily, and just last month a man was shot and killed at noon outside of the Royal Farms Arena, minutes from my office. Baltimore’s problems are not isolated, and we cannot ignore them.