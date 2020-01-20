I am baffled by the assertion that folks all over Maryland are constantly bringing this up to Frazier. I work primarily outside of Carroll County and interact with Marylanders from all over the state. Not once has anybody ever brought up the English ordinance to me in a positive or negative manner. It is safe to say that nobody was talking about it until Frazier recently brought it up. As a result of the Jan. 9 meeting, the ordinance is now being written about and discussed by the Associated Press, and Baltimore and Washington, D.C., newspapers and television news programs.