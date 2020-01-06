It is a bad look for our wonderful county when sick individuals make national headlines for doing horrible things. We had a guy just outside of New Windsor formally charged in the beginning of the year for killing his wife’s grandmother. Then we had the Hampstead couple charged with over one hundred counts each of aggravated animal cruelty after their house on Black Rock Road was raided in April revealing 27 dead dogs. Next, we had the West Middle School teacher, who also taught me at North Carroll High School, sentenced in July to 22 years in federal prison for producing child pornography. Last but not least, we had a Taneytown resident allegedly drive his truck directly into City Hall over and over again, all because the City had cut his water service off. Let’s all agree to get our acts together and only make positive headlines in 2020.