Tom Zirpoli: No simple answers to why U.S. is facing a worker shortage | COMMENTARY

I’m not surprised at these findings. Managing a workforce of more than 220 employees, I could see that there are many independent variables confronting workers today. Child care, for example, related to the closing of schools and day care centers, has been a significant variable. Many employees, especially single parents, had to stay home with their children. However, I hoped that once kids were back to school in September we would see an increase in applications. We did and, for my agency, hiring increased in September and October.