Tom Zirpoli: Democracy is becoming an inconvenience for some Republicans | COMMENTARY

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney told McKay Coppins of The Atlantic that “A very large portion of my party really doesn’t believe in the Constitution.” Well, they are, at least, selective.

For example, they certainly believe in the Second Amendment, or at least their interpretation of the Second Amendment. With regards to the rest of the document, however, Romney might be right.

For many Republicans, majority rule has become, shall we say, an inconvenience. Elections, the heart of our American democracy, are no longer respected unless their side wins. Otherwise, the election must have been fraudulent or somehow corrupted.

In Wisconsin, a newly elected judge to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, Janet Protasiewicz, won by more than 11 points, giving Democrats a majority on the court for the first time in years. While the people of Wisconsin elected Protasiewicz to a 10-year term, the Republican majority in the Wisconsin legislature started threatening to impeach her immediately after she took office on Aug. 1.

The reason for impeachment has nothing to do with anything she has done, but to prevent her from ruling on issues such as abortion rights and election reform where she may rule against the Republican legislators. As stated by political commentator Charlie Sykes, “Wisconsin Republicans have moved past election denial, straight to election nullification.”

Most of these Wisconsin Republicans supported Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. I guess once you cross that bridge, overturning a state election doesn’t seem to be a bridge too far. Of course, the problem with the erosion of democracy is that each step toward authoritarian rule is easier than the one before.

The Republican-led state legislature also wants to fire Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s nonpartisan administrator of Wisconsin’s Elections Commission. It seems that Wolfe refused to go along with Republican conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election and it wants someone who will be less independent in future elections.

As stated by Professor David Canon at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, “This is clearly uncharted territory.” Indeed, according to Republicans, if they have the majority of seats in the state legislature, then they, not the voters, get to decide which presidential candidate wins the state’s electoral votes and who sits on the state Supreme Court.

In Wisconsin and other states, Republicans are ignoring the very tenets of democracy.

In Tennessee, Republican legislators dismissed three elected state lawmakers from the state legislature because of their support for stronger gun control measures. According to Republicans, the three violated the chamber’s “decorum.” The three were quickly voted back into their prior positions, but Republicans clearly did not concern themselves with the will of the voters or the worries of democratic rule.

In Ohio, Republicans tried to change a 111-year-old rule regarding the proportion of voters necessary to approve a new state constitutional amendment. They know the amendment giving women a constitutional right to an abortion will pass because a majority of voters in Ohio support the amendment.

Republican legislators disagreed with the majority of their citizens and tried to change the criteria for approval from a majority of voters (more than 50%) to a supermajority of voters (more than 60%). Their effort failed when a majority of Ohio voters said “No” to the change by a 14-point margin.

In Alabama, Republicans were told by the U.S. Supreme Court that their gerrymandering went too far when they decreased the number of predominantly Black House of Representatives districts from two to one.

Black residents make up more than 26% of the population in Alabama and one House seat is hardly representative of the state population. The court ordered them to restore the second Black district.

However, the Republican-led legislature decided to ignore the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling and submitted a second map, again, with just one majority Black district. It seems that Republicans in Alabama don’t even respect a Supreme Court that is overwhelmingly Republican-appointed.

As stated by Alabama state Rep. Chris England, “There was never any intent ... to comply” with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Indeed, according to Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey, “The legislature knows our state, our people, and our districts better” than the courts. Perhaps the governor needs a civics lesson on the role of the courts in our democracy.

As stated by Jamelle Bouie, writing for The New York Times, “The most glaring instance” of Republicans ignoring both the Constitution and American democracy “is Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which was backed by prominent figures in the Republican Party, humored by much of the Republican establishment and affirmed, in the wake of an insurrectionary attack on the Capitol by supporters of the former president, by a large number of House and Senate Republican lawmakers who voted to question the results.”

As previously stated, once you’ve embraced the idea that overturning a presidential election is acceptable, overturning the election of a state Supreme Court justice or a few state legislators is hardly a big deal. But watch out for the slippery slope.

Bouie adds that “the unfortunate truth” is “we’re beginning to see an “authoritarian turn in the Republican Party” that feels more and more comfortable with ignoring majority rule of voters and constitutional law, both at the federal and state levels.

These are scary times. Unfortunately, half of us have our eyes closed.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.