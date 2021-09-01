Tom Zirpoli: Republicans find a country to love | COMMENTARY

It is interesting to listen to Republicans cry about leaving so many Afghan citizens behind when it was the former president, with their support, who implemented the Muslim immigration ban and suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, which prevented many Afghans who worked with American forces from coming to the U.S. earlier. The anti-Afghan immigration verbiage continues. The former president has already referred to them as “terrorists” on Fox News. The Republicans want it both ways. Biden is open to criticism if he leaves Afghans in Afghanistan, yet damned if he brings them to the United States. They don’t really care about the people of Afghanistan except how they may be used as a political tool.