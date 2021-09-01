Tom Zirpoli: Republicans find a country to love | COMMENTARY

Republicans finally found a country they can pretend to care about. They are up in arms about the Taliban taking over Afghanistan and the collapse of any semblance of democracy there. I wish they were equally concerned about the erosion of democracy here at home as they strip away voting opportunities and dismantle nonpartisan election boards in the states under their control.
The transition of power in Afghanistan was chaotic. Why are so many Republicans more interested in investigating the chaotic transition of power in Afghanistan than the chaotic transition of power in America earlier this year? Didn’t they vote “No” when given the opportunity to investigate the violent attempt to take over Congress on Jan. 6 and overthrow an American presidential election?
It is interesting to listen to Republicans cry about leaving so many Afghan citizens behind when it was the former president, with their support, who implemented the Muslim immigration ban and suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program, which prevented many Afghans who worked with American forces from coming to the U.S. earlier. The anti-Afghan immigration verbiage continues. The former president has already referred to them as “terrorists” on Fox News. The Republicans want it both ways. Biden is open to criticism if he leaves Afghans in Afghanistan, yet damned if he brings them to the United States. They don’t really care about the people of Afghanistan except how they may be used as a political tool.
According to Forbes.com, the United States has spent more than $2 trillion on the war in Afghanistan since 2001. No problem, according to a majority of Republicans in Congress who wanted American troops to remain in Afghanistan. Here at home, however, more than 90 percent of them voted against an infrastructure bill that would spend half that amount on American roads, bridges, and ports over the next 10 years. Why is investing in Afghanistan a higher priority for them than investing in American?
What have we accomplished in Afghanistan over 20 years and four administrations (two Republican and two Democratic) from these investments of life, limb, and treasure? The Afghan military “melted away”— got to love that term — as the Taliban took control of city after city without a fight. It seems that 20 years of American military training could not overcome the cultural influences on Afghan soldiers who were, ultimately, more loyal to their local tribal leaders than to their nation. As one commentator noted, to most Afghan soldiers operating outside of their capital, Kabul may as well have been located in another country.
Someday, politicians in Washington may learn that the American way of doing things does not necessarily work in other nations with different world views, cultures, and national structures of governance. Heck, the American way of governance is on life support. American forces were never going to change Afghanistan, no matter how many years we stayed. Bottom line, we should never have gone into Afghanistan, just like we should have never gone into Vietnam. For all the talk in Washington against “nation-building” in foreign lands, we don’t ever seem to learn.
The previous administration reduced the American military force in Afghanistan from 13,000 troops in 2018 to 2,500 by Jan. 15, 2021, five days before the start of the Biden administration. During that time, 64 Americans lost their lives. Biden inherited a May 1 deadline for the removal of all troops that his predecessor negotiated with the Taliban, without input from the government of Afghanistan. He pushed back the deadline to the end of August to try to get as many Afghans who supported our troops out of the country as possible. Thus far, more than 120,000 Americans, Afghan-Americans and Afghans have been removed since the fall of Kabul.
How many were airlifted out of Afghanistan by the former administration after President Donald Trump mandated all troops be removed by May? I’m not aware of any efforts in this regard. In fact, the previous administration went out of its way to block Afghans from entering the U.S.
Republicans can save their fake concern about what is going on in Afghanistan. But if they really care, I hope they will open their arms and homes, and offer support to the Afghans who are looking for a safe place to call home, instead of ostracizing them.
To the families of those American soldiers and sailors who died or who were injured last week at the Afghan airport, and to all the American troops who gave their lives during America’s 20-year mission there, thank you for your service and your significant sacrifices. When these men and women were asked to do their job, they did. Their mission, however, to salvage 20-years of poor policy was mission impossible.
Tom Zirpoli is a professor and program coordinator of the Human Services Management graduate program at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster and his columns appear on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.