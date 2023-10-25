Tom Zirpoli: Cruelty to children is a frequent weapon of autocrats | COMMENTARY

Among the many things Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have in common is their history of cruelty to children. They both used the separation of children from their parents as a weapon.

Trump used it to discourage asylum seekers from crossing the U.S. border with Mexico. Putin took Ukrainian children from their parents after his invasion of Ukraine and sent them to Russia and other allied countries, such as Belarus.

No one knows exactly how many Ukrainian children have been taken by Putin. According to estimates by Ukraine, the European Parliament and the United Nations, the number could be anywhere between 16,000 and 300,000 children as this has been going on since 2014 when Russia invaded and occupied Crimea, the southern part of Ukraine.

As a result of Putin’s abduction of Ukrainian children, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Putin which all members of the United Nations are supposed to recognize. However, as I write this column, Putin is visiting China where he knows he doesn’t have to worry about being arrested. China has its own issues with the International Criminal Court.

The United Nations and a host of countries acting as intermediaries are now involved in trying to reunite the Ukrainian children with their families. Other organizations, such as the Save Ukraine organization and the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, have been involved in this effort. However, Putin has no incentive to cooperate with any of these entities.

In 2017 and 2018, the Trump administration removed children from their parents at the Mexican border in an effort to discourage asylum seekers from entering the United States.

According to the best government data available — the Trump administration kept poor records of this practice — more than 5,500 children were separated from their parents over two years. This is significantly more than the 2,000 reported to the Society for Research in Child Development by the Trump administration in 2018.

The practice was so poorly coordinated and executed that few records were kept as to who the children were and where they were being sent, and an estimated 300 American children crossing the border were also illegally taken from their families.

Details of the Trump administration’s policy and practice of removing children from their parents seeking asylum have come to light this month as part of a settlement of the court case, Ms. L. v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

This class-action lawsuit, filed in 2018 on behalf of all involved families, represented parents who had their children taken from them against the Trump administration at the time. Additional cases are still working their way through the courts.

When the case was filed in 2018, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to immediately stop the illegal practice and return the children to their parents. While the policy was terminated, the administration made little effort to unite the children with their parents. In fact, administration officials didn’t know where many of them were.

When President Joe Biden came into office, he immediately pulled together a task force to find the children and reunite them with their parents. What the task force found and revealed in court this month was staggering both in the number of cases and in the haphazard implementation of the policy.

The American Academy of Pediatrics Children called the practice “sweeping cruelty.” Children as young as 6 months old were removed from their parents.

Frequently, parents were sent back across the border without their children and without any idea of where their children were. Some children were sent to shelters and some to foster homes. Shockingly, some were sent to other countries in Central America.

As of last week, when the case was settled, the Biden administration was still looking for 85 missing children.

As stated by U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, “The separation of families … was a betrayal of our nation’s values” and the U.S. will never be able to “erase the moral stain of this abhorrent policy.”

“Nothing can fully erase the harm the Trump administration inflicted on these little children,” said Lee Gelernt of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and lead counsel for the class-action lawsuit.

Taking children away from their parents at the border without cause was illegal according to U.S. law and a violation of international law.

The ACLU served as lead counsel for the class-action lawsuit, and I will remember to send them a donation for its five-year-long efforts, and continued efforts, to reunite these families. Some have been separated for years and have suffered significant emotional and psychological trauma.

I find it interesting that child trafficking is supposed to be a top issue for conservative Republicans. They sure talk about it a lot. Yet, as details of this cruelty have been made public this month, not a single Republican official has condemned the practice or the people responsible.

I’m not surprised this practice occurred in Ukraine after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. I expect behavior like that from a brutal dictator.

I’m saddened, however, that this practice occurred in America. And the people responsible for the emotional torture of these children have not been held responsible, and the person who ordered the policy wants, again, to be president of the United States with, apparently, the support of a majority of Republicans.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.