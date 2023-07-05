Tom Zirpoli: Special treatment for me, but not for thee | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who uses a wheelchair and has benefited significantly from diversity, equity and inclusion laws over decades, signed legislation that closes all diversity, equity and inclusion offices at state-funded colleges and universities.

Abbott attended the University of Texas in Austin and Vanderbilt University Law School. He has used a wheelchair for 40 years after an accident paralyzed him from the waist down.

Diversity, equity and inclusion offices at colleges and universities ensure that all students, regardless of disability, have access to educational opportunities as Abbott did when he attended college and law school.

These offices advocate for students with special needs to ensure that classes are scheduled in buildings with ramps and/or elevators so the classes students need are accessible. Dorms and other college facilities are also made accessible so students like Abbott can physically attend and graduate college, and become productive members of society.

Abbott continues to enjoy the fruits of efforts to make our communities accessible for a diverse community of people, regardless of their disability, age, gender or race. It seems, however, now that Abbott has made it to the governor’s mansion, he is pulling the rug from under his children and grandchildren’s generation who have special needs or differences.

Most folks associate diversity, equity and inclusion offices and initiatives only with efforts to assist people of color or other minorities. But what they don’t understand is that these offices and initiatives impact all of us — or certainly will in the future — as we age and become mentally or physically impaired over time.

It impacts our parents and grandparents, as well as our children and other family members with developmental and physical disabilities, the services they receive, and the community efforts to help them live full lives.

Women, regardless of color, have benefited the most from our society’s push for more diversity, equality and inclusion. It was not long ago that they were not allowed to vote or attend many colleges and universities.

Today, the majority of medical students, once a male-dominated career, are women. We have all benefited from this given the shortage of health care providers, including doctors, not to mention better health care for women who make up more than50% of the population.

Abbott is just one example of those who don’t understand the cost-benefit ratio of diversity, equality and inclusion programs that benefit all of us in the long term. It is why Texas, like most Republican-led states, ranks so poorly with respect to child well-being, health care and education. They see any assistance provided for their citizens as a handout instead of an investment.

The Texas governor is also not the only person who benefited, and continues to benefit, from diversity, equality and inclusion programs but pretends not to see the continuing need for others.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas voted to end affirmative action in higher education last week. Yet, Thomas has admitted he would not be where he is today if not for affirmative action.

In 1983, as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission chairman, Thomas said to his staff, “God only knows where I would be today” if not for the equal employment opportunities and affirmative action policies “critical to minorities and women in this society.”

Now that Thomas sits on the Supreme Court, however, he has changed his tune and has been the court’s most vocal critic of the laws and policies that assisted him throughout his life.

Thomas joined the other Republican-appointed judges to declare unconstitutional race-conscious admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, programs he personally benefited from when he was admitted to Yale Law School in 1971. Yale’s affirmative action program at the time included a goal to have 10% of its incoming class be students of color.

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh also voted to end affirmative action policies at colleges and universities even as he benefited from Yale’s legacy program. It is an affirmative action program for mostly white students who receive preferential treatment in Yale’s admissions process.

Kavanaugh said during his confirmation hearings that he had “no connections” to Yale and that he “got there by busting my tail” in school. This is not true.

His grandfather graduated from Yale and Yale admits that at the time of his application, preference was given to the children and grandchildren of graduates.

The New York Times reported that in 2011, between 20 and 25% of students at Yale were legacy admissions. An NBC report in 2017 found that legacy students were three times more likely to get into Harvard compared to regular applicants.

Of course, most legacy students are white because when their parents and grandparents went to elite universities like Yale, Harvard and Princeton, minority students were rarely admitted. Talk about getting a leg up.

I find it interesting that white people, who have benefited from special treatment for centuries, now think a program that helps minority students catch up is unfair.

Republicans, and their appointees on the Supreme Court, now say diversity, equity and inclusion programs are unconstitutional because when a school gives preferential treatment to one applicant, it discriminates against another.

If this is true, then we need to also end legacy programs that give preferential treatment in the college admissions process to mostly white students like Kavanaugh.

Also, that football player who was only accepted because of his size and athleticism — and given a scholarship — is clearly stealing a spot from some short, skinny boy with far better grades and test scores.

Be careful what you wish for.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.