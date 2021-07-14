Tom Zirpoli: No arguing with the ignorant and gullible | COMMENTARY

The amazing thing about all of this is that the people who are hurt the most by these politicians are the very supporters of the politicians who are killing efforts to protect them. Take Republican U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, for example. When he heard that President Joe Biden was trying to bring vaccines into local communities to make it easier for citizens to get vaccinated, he said, “Now they’re talking about going door-to-door to take vaccines to the people. Then think about what those mechanisms could be used for. They could then go door-to-door to take your guns. They could then go door-to-door to take your Bibles.”