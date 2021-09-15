Tom Zirpoli: Why is caring for the unborn more important than caring for living, breathing children? | COMMENTARY

How one can say that they are pro-life and not want to do all that is possible to protect the life of living, breathing children? We know that masks reduce the likelihood of catching COVID-19. Yet, some state governors and school boards refuse to mandate them. Why do some politicians gladly use their authority to tell women what to do about their pregnancies, but refuse to use their authority to protect children already born? They feel compelled to demand a high school girl deliver the baby of her rapist, but are not inclined to mandate that she wear a mask to protect herself and her classmates from a deadly virus.