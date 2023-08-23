Tom Zirpoli: Majority of Republicans seem willing to ignore Constitution | COMMENTARY

Regarding his multiple indictments, Donald Trump recently said during a campaign speech in Alabama that he “was looking forward to the next one” because his supporters send him more money after each indictment.

“We need one more indictment to close out this election,” he told his supporters. Well, be careful what you wish for. On Aug.14, Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County in Georgia, obliged Trump, along with 18 others, and indicted him for trying to reverse Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Advertisement

A New York jury found Trump guilty of sexual abuse and awarded his victim $5 million. Last year, a Manhattan jury found his company guilty of 17 counts of criminal tax fraud and failing to report and pay taxes on executive pay.

Trump will be facing new trials in New York, Miami, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. He will need to defend himself against 91 felony charges. And while he said he was looking forward to more indictments to aid his campaign’s fundraising, his social media posts tell a different story.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress, desperate to change the subject, are unhappy with Attorney General Merrick Garland, again.

For the sake of some background, in 2018, the Trump administration appointed a federal prosecutor, David Weiss, to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings, especially with a Ukrainian company named Burisma where he served on the board. When Joe Biden became president in 2020, he kept Weiss on the job so he could complete his investigation.

In September 2022, 31 Republicansenators wrote a letter to Garland asking him to give Weiss special prosecutor authority. Republicans in the House also wrote a letter making the same request. Last week, Garland, upon a request from Weiss, gave him special prosecutor authority, just as Congressional Republicans had requested.

One might think Republicans would be happy that Weiss, a Trump appointee, now had additional authority to investigate Hunter Biden. However, it seems Republicans no longer want Weiss in that role because they are unhappy with his preliminary findings released several weeks ago.

Indeed, after all of the speculation from Republicans about Biden’s terrible corruption and after five years of looking into his business dealings, Weiss found that Biden paid two years of taxes (2017 and 2018) late in 2022 and that he lied on a gun purchase application stating he was not addicted to drugs.

These are not the serious crimes Republicans have been broadcasting on Fox News and other right-wing media outlets for five years. In addition, Weiss did not find that Biden’s alleged corruption involved his father, as the right-wing media has also been advertising for five years.

According to Republicans, the elder Biden is guilty of accepting money from China, Ukraine and other countries while he was vice president. Of course, they have as much “irrefutable and overwhelming” evidence of Biden’s corruption as Trump has of Georgia’s 2020 voter fraud. That would be none.

I find it interesting that Republicans believe Joe Biden has committed crimes without the availability of any evidence, yet they can’t seem to bring themselves to believe any of the 91 felony charges regarding Trump, where the evidence is overwhelming.

Advertisement

Hunter Biden will have his day in court and I will support the outcome as decided by a jury of his peers. Trump will also have his day — or days — and I will support the outcome as decided by my fellow Americans who serve on his juries. This is how our American democracy is supposed to work.

As with elections, the outcome might not be what we wished for, but we honor the outcome. Unfortunately, led by the biggest sore loser in American politics, a significant majority of Republicans seem to have forgotten this basic tenant of American democracy and refuse to honor the outcome of the 2020 election.

In an NBC News poll taken in August 2022, just 21% of Republicans thought an investigation was even necessary to hold Trump accountable for trying to overturn the 2020 election and remain in the White House.

Last week, a poll by Quinnipiac University i New York, taken just prior to his fourth indictment, found just 12% of Republicans believed that Trump should face criminal charges related to his attempts to overturn the election. This tells me just 12% of Republicans believe in the rule of law, especially as it relates to the Constitution.

As I’ve asked before, what were their long-term plans for 2020? President Trump for life? The end of American democracy? Are they willing to be traitors to our nation for the sake of a con man who only cares about himself?

As stated by Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, “The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward — under oath — and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible and fair and will continue to be as long as I am governor.”

Advertisement

Kemp is correct, of course. His statement is based on the results of multiple recounts and reviews of Georgia’s election process and outcome. Sadly, only one in 10 Republicans share Kemp’s interest in the facts or the truth.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.