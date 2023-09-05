Tom Zirpoli: Trying to be Trump 2.0 is not a winning strategy for Republican candidates | COMMENTARY

Referring to candidate Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, candidate Hilary Clinton said “half of his supporters are a basket of deplorables.” But I think Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has Clinton beat. He recently referred to Trump supporters as “listless vessels.”

I thought Clinton calling people “deplorable” was in bad taste. But DeSantis’s “listless vessels” takes it to another level. Deplorable means deserving strong condemnation because of unacceptable behavior. Given their behavior in storming the Capitol in an effort to overturn the 2020 election, perhaps Clinton was on to something.

What did DeSantis mean by the term “listless vessels?” That Trump supporters are listless or lazy about basic facts? That they are gullible vessels who believe anything and everything Trump tells them? So many possibilities, but I would not want to put words in his mouth.

I’m actually surprised DeSantis went after the very Trump supporters he has been trying to attract. He has spent his entire campaign trying to be a meaner version of Trump.

But since Trump is still a candidate, it is difficult to understand why DeSantis thinks his supporters would prefer an imitation over the original. His poll numbers demonstrate how poorly this strategy has worked for him.

In January, DeSantis had the support of 31% of Republicans, second to Trump. This dropped to 21% in May and 15% in August, according to RealClearPolitics.com.

You are not going to win the Republican nomination for president by trying to be another version of Trump as long as the original Trump is still in the race. Rather, to beat Trump for the Republican nomination, you need to give folks an attractive alternative.

In my opinion, the only serious candidates offering an alternative to Trump are former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who also served as Trump’s United Nations ambassador.

Simply put, Trump voters don’t want what DeSantis is offering, which is a Yale/Harvard 2.0 version of Trump. They love basic Trump 1.0, the original and crude “grab-them-by-the-XXX” edition.

Also, it is difficult to seem authentic about hating “intellectuals and elites” when you have degrees from Yale and Harvard. As stated by David Brooks in The New York Times, DeSantis “is a smart guy trying to run as a simpleton” thinking that “Republican voters are so stupid that they can be won over by hokum.”

Given their continued support for Trump, it is difficult to argue that his supporters can’t be “won over by hokum.” So we have to give DeSantis that much. But, again, why go for a copy when the original is still out of jail and available?

What DeSantis actually said was, “If you’re not rooted in principle, if all we are is listless vessels that are just supposed to follow whatever happens to come down the pike on Truth Social every morning, that’s not going to be a durable movement.”

Of course, Trump’s movement has proven to be very durable despite the fact there has never been anything about him or his campaign rooted in principle.

His goal is to get elected, pardon himself and then seek revenge on the world. While that may not be a John F. Kennedy “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country” message of inspiration, Trump’s listless vessels, as defined by DeSantis, are fine with that.

Also trying to steal the nomination from Trump by being Trump-like or Trump-lite is billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy. I think Haley cleaned his clock well enough during the debate last week to knock him out of contention.

I was hoping someone would ask him about his conspiracy theories. Ramaswamy indicated in an interview with The Atlantic that the federal government was involved in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York and the Pentagon.

After receiving significant pushback regarding these comments, Ramaswamy said he had been misquoted. Then, of course, The Atlantic released the audio recording of his interview, verifying ther reporting was accurate and that Ramaswamy was not being truthful. Again, very Trump-like.

Ramaswamy says climate change is a hoax. Trump has been saying that for years. Does the Republican Party really need another billionaire presidential candidate challenged by reality and the truth when they already have the original billionaire — a “stable genius” — challenged by reality and the truth?

When CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins questioned Ramaswamy about his conspiracy comments, Ramaswamy did his best Trump-like imitation by tweeting an attack on Collins, a mature woman and professional news anchor, calling her “a petulant teenager.”

His tweet was Trump-worthy, for sure, but not the ticket to attract women with college degrees who would rather vote for a lizard than Trump or anyone imitating Trump.

Haley, the only woman on the stage, won the debate. After hearing the men on stage complain about the national debt, she had the courage to drop the fact that Trump — their hero — added a record $8 trillion to the debt in just four years.

Instead of trying to be Trump 2.0, Haley tried to remind Republicans of their pre-Trump values and beliefs. Lucky for President Joe Biden, Haley’s message was likely lost among the conspiracy theories, witch hunts and fake news.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.