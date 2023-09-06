Tom Zirpoli: Sometimes, eventually, the truth prevails and those responsible are held accountable | COMMENTARY

Donald Trump posted his mug shot on social media with the message “Don’t Surrender” literally hours after he surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta. Do you think any of his followers noticed the irony?

It seems at least one of Trump’s employees surrendered and offered to testify on Trump’s efforts to keep and hide classified documents after they were subpoenaed in May 2022. Yuscil Taveras was director of information technology at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and, according to the indictment by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, he was asked to destroy security video at the resort after the video had been subpoenaed as evidence.

According to the indictment, video from the security cameras shows two employees, Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira, under the direction of Trump, according to their emails, moving and hiding boxes of classified documents at the resort.

These documents were also subpoenaed. According to the indictment, Taveras was asked by Nauta, at the direction of “the boss,” to destroy the security tapes the day after the tapes were subpoenaed. Taveras did not destroy the video, now in the hands of Smith.

Also in the news for eventually coming clean with the truth — once again — is Fox News. It published a false story stating that a military family had to pay $60,000 to have the remains of their daughter, Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, transferred from her home in California to Arlington Cemetery for burial.

Gee was killed in action in Afghanistan. Following policy and tradition, the Pentagon shipped her body home to California, so family and friends could arrange funeral services. When the family was notified a commercial airline wanted $60,000 to fly her body to Arlington National Cemetery for burial, the non-profit group Honoring Our Fallen immediately secured a private plane and transported her body at no cost to the family.

As is its policy, the Pentagon would have paid to have her body flown to Arlington. However, the family reported that the non-profit offered a free, private plane and they accepted the offer before asking the Pentagon for assistance.

The false story originated with Florida Republican Congressman Cory Mills, who did eventually recant the story, but not before stating to a national audience on Fox News that it was “an egregious injustice that grieving families were burdened to shoulder the financial strain of honoring their loved ones.”

The only thing “egregious” was his recklessly false statement, as well as his ignorance of Pentagon policy. With the help of Fox News, it seems Mills was trying to embarrass the U.S. military and the Biden Administration.

Marine Corps officials say Fox News never checked with them about the truthfulness of the story before airing it or placing it on its website. As soon as it was aired, the Marine Corps notified the network that the story was false. James Stenger, Marine Corps spokesman, sent an email to Fox News President Jay Wallace stating that using Gee’s death and false news about her remains “to score cheap clickbait points was disgusting.”

Making statements without evidence seems to be the Republican way these days. Fox News did eventually apologize to Gee’s family and removed the story from its website, but without a correction, apology or explanation to its website readers, according to Oliver Darcy, writing for CNN Business. A Fox News representative also issued a statement stating they “sincerely apologize to the Gee family.”

I would say, shame on them, but Fox News has a history of false reporting. It had to pay $787 million to settle a defamation case with Dominion Voting Systems several months ago related to false statements about the 2020 election. Another defamation case involving the voting technology company Smartmatic is pending and might set them back another $2.7 billion. I hope Gee’s family takes Mills and Fox News to court. Fines seem to be the only consequence these folks understand.

Finally, I was happy to see that former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was found liable to two Georgia election workers, Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman. Their lives were threatened and turned upside down after Giuliani repeatedly claimed on national television that they mishandled ballots while working to count votes in Atlanta after the 2020 election.

Giuliani was making this charge, without any evidence, in support of Trump’s assertion there was voter fraud in Georgia and other states after he lost the presidential election. Interestingly, Trump makes no claims of voter fraud in states he won.

Giuliani admits he made false statements about the two women, but said his false statements were protected by his First Amendment rights. A federal judge disagreed and ruled that Giuliani defamed the two election workers. A trial will now take place to decide how much money Giuliani will have to pay the women, who have been harassed and threatened by Trump supporters.

Sometimes, eventually, the truth comes to the surface and the responsible party is exposed and held accountable. For the victims, however, they have to live with the scars and consequences for the rest of their lives.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Endowed Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.