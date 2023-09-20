Tom Zirpoli: Negotiating drug prices is good for all Americans | COMMENTARY

For the past 20 years, it has been one of the profound policy differences between Democrats and Republicans in Washington.

Democrats want to give the government authority to negotiate drug prices with pharmaceutical companies in order to save the government and consumers tens of billions of dollars. Republicans want to maintain their 20-year block on negotiations to protect the profits of pharmaceutical companies.

It all started in 2003 when Republicans had majority rule in the Senate and House and passed a bill, at the request of the pharmaceutical companies, prohibiting the government from directly negotiating drug prices. The bill was signed by Republican President George W. Bush.

While it was a sweet deal for the drug companies, it was a costly deal for the government and consumers. Democrats have been trying to repeal the law since and Republicans have blocked these efforts every time.

When Donald Trump was a candidate for president he told the American people he would repeal the law. After he was elected in 2016, his White House spokesman, Sean Spicer, said Trump was “for it” and would use his “skills as a businessman” to negotiate with the pharmaceutical companies.

The hope was that Americans would not have to continue to pay two to three times the amount for the same medications these companies sold to the rest of the world. As soon as he got into the White House, however, Trump quickly sided with the pharmaceutical companies.

President Joe Biden, three years older and decades wiser than Trump, spent much of his first year in office negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill — one that Trump also promised but never delivered — through Congress.

Soon after, Biden was also able to get Congress to pass the Inflation Reduction Act which included limited government negotiation authority over drug prices. The deal was limited in that it only applies to Medicare recipients — not all Americans — and its implementation would be phased in.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 10 drugs were identified for negotiation effective 2026, 15 more in 2027 and 2028, and then 20 more drugs each year after that.

Americans overwhelmingly support the plan, although many wish it included all drugs immediately. However, it was the best Democrats could pass through a divided Congress with zero support from Republicans, who all voted against it. In fact, they are now challenging the law in court, on the side of the pharmaceutical companies, of course.

Larry Levitt, writing for The New York Times, noted the typical excuses Republicans give in their efforts to protect Big Pharma. First, they say, by negotiating drug prices, Biden will “harm innovation resulting in fewer lifesaving drugs.”

That is exactly what Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn tweeted after the bill was passed. She also tweeted that by lowering the prices Americans pay for their medications, the government was getting “unnecessary control over American lives.”

Is Blackburn really concerned about government control over our lives by helping to lower prescription drug costs or is she worried the government will finally have some control over Big Pharma profits?

Indeed, lower drug prices paid by Americans will certainly lower profits for drug companies. That is unless they start allowing the rest of the world to pay their fair share.

Why, I wonder, are Republicans in Congress OK with Americans paying two to three times the cost for medications than the drug companies charge the rest of the world?

Here’s an idea: How about we share the cost of “innovation” and give Americans a break?

Republicans argue, according to Levitt, that “Government drug price negotiation is tantamount to price controls.” I’m fine with the same “price controls” that other countries are enjoying while Americans are forced to pay premium prices. Also, the government negotiates on all sorts of items and services it purchases.

Medical services, for example, are controlled. Hospital rates are controlled by the government. The purchase of military equipment and weapons is either negotiated or put out to bid. Why should the cost of medications the government buys for Medicare patients be different?

In fact, negotiating prices was such a normal process before 2003, that Republicans had to pass a law forbidding the practice to protect the drug companies who donate to their campaigns.

Another Republican argument outlined by Levitt is that “negotiated drug prices help the government, not patients.” According to the Congressional Budget Office, the projected savings from negotiating drug prices will save almost $100 billion in the first 10 years.

Much of this will be passed on to Medicare recipients when purchasing medications. The rest will be used to decrease government Medicare spending and, directly, the government’s deficit and debt.

Republicans are always complaining about high government spending and budget deficits. Here is a chance to do something about it and also help ordinary Americans.

Once again, the Biden Administration has demonstrated it is on the side of ordinary Americans.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.