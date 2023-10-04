Tom Zirpoli: The childcare crisis in America is getting worse | COMMENTARY

This past Saturday was the last day of the $24 billion pandemic-era program to provide federal assistance to our nation’s childcare programs.

“Without Congressional action, this cliff will have dire consequences. More than three million children are projected to lose access to childcare nationwide,” according to the Century Foundation. “This will have ripple effects for parents forced out of work or to cut their work hours; for businesses who will lose valuable employees or experience the impact of their employees’ childcare disruptions; and for state economies that will lose tax revenue and jobs in the childcare sector as a result.”

Efforts to expand the program by the Biden Administration have been rejected by Republicans in Congress, who can’t even agree among themselves on much of anything in regard to the federal budget.

When asked about the termination of childcare funding during the recent Republican presidential debate, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina gave the stock answer Republicans provide for our nation’s critical issues: Cut taxes.

Of course, cutting taxes, which always benefits the rich, would only reduce federal funds available for supporting childcare programs and further increase the nation’s budget deficit and debt.

The Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Data Book introduced its 2023 report with an overview of the childcare crisis in the United States and of the value of childcare for American families, the growth and development of our nation’s children and the impact on our nation’s economy.

As the report states, “When families have accessible, affordable, quality childcare, kids and parents benefit. Young children can find nurturing support and begin early learning, while their parents and caregivers are able to earn money for food, housing, and other essentials.”

However, as the report states, “We do not have anything close to such a childcare system in America.” Indeed, more than half of our nation’s 3- and 4-year-olds (54%) do not have access to early childhood education opportunities.

The economic impact of a lack of childcare in America is significant. Parents can’t work if they have young children to care for. As the report states, 53% of working adults ages 25 to 54 were parents, and more than a third of those parents (37% ) had young children.

The inability to work because you can’t find or afford childcare is a significant detriment to a family’s income and the nation’s economy. The Casey Foundation found the loss in productivity because of the lack of childcare in America “cost the U.S. economy $122 billion a year through lost earnings, productivity, and tax revenue.”

Even parents who have childcare report challenges with inconsistent care providers causing them to miss work, arrive to work late or have to leave work early. In many cases, the unreliability of childcare has had a negative impact on work availability and performance to the point of termination.

Affordability is also a significant issue. In Maryland, the average cost of a center-based childcare program is about $11,000 per year or 25% of the average single mother’s income. In New York, the average childcare cost is equal to 48% of the average single mother’s income. In Washington, D.C., the average cost of $24,000 equals 73% of a single mother’s income.

According to the Casey Foundation, about 1.3 million of the more than 12 million American children receiving childcare receive any government assistance for that care.

Compared to other developed nations, America’s support of early childhood care is an embarrassing low of $500 per child per year compared to about $14,000 across other developed nations.

While America is in dire need of childcare services, one would never know it by looking at the wages of childcare workers. According to the Casey Foundation, “Childcare workers make less than workers in 98% of our nation’s other professions, despite the vital role they play in preparing the next generation to thrive.”

In 2022, the median pay for a childcare worker was $28,000 or $13.71 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But when a childcare center increases wages for workers, it will need to increase its rates for services.

As stated by the Casey Foundation report, “It is past time for our leaders to build” a functional childcare system. “When childcare works, kids can have positive early experiences and parents can pursue family-supporting careers.”

We can do better, and history demonstrates that when the federal government gets involved, the lives of children improve. For example, the Affordable Care Act has significantly lowered the number of children in America without health insurance. Thus, mustering the political will to do better for our children can make a difference.

According to the Casey Foundation, the top 10 states for healthy children, in order, are Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Minnesota, New Jersey, Washington, Oregon, Rhode Island, New York, Maine, Iowa and Connecticut.

All 10 states went for Joe Biden in 2020. The ten worst states are, in order, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, South Carolina, Wyoming, Alabama, New Mexico, Georgia, Arkansas and Tennessee. Eight of those 10 states voted for Donald Trump in 2020.

States that make the lives of children a policy and program priority get results that benefit the children, families and economies of their states. Yes, indeed, state-by-state comparisons demonstrate that policies promoted by Democrats make important improvements in the lives of our nation’s children.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.