Tom Zirpoli: Republicans helping Russia succeed in Ukraine and Israel | COMMENTARY

Leave it to Donald Trump and the Republican Party to blame President Joe Biden for the attack on Israel by Hamas. These guys spout off more misinformation than Russian hackers on the internet.

In fact, one might think Trump and his supporters are working for Russian hackers on the internet as they spread the same anti-American garbage.

Advertisement

Their latest big lie is that Biden provided Iran with $6 billion which they gave to Hamas to use to fund the attack on Israel. The U.S. did not give any money to Iran. The $6 billion in question is frozen Iranian funds in South Korean banks that South Korea owes Iran for previous oil purchases.

In exchange for the release of hostages held by Iran, the U.S. had approved the transfer of these funds from South Korea to Qatar — not Iran — to be used for humanitarian aid (medical supplies, food and medicine) in Iran by non-government entities.

Advertisement

However, because of the attack on Israel by Hamas, and Iran’s support of Hamas, the funds have been frozen, again, and will remain in South Korean banks.

Republicans know this, of course. Yet, they continue to spread misinformation in columns and media interviews.

Trump and his supporters say the U.S. has been weak under Biden. This is interesting coming from the same folks who want to cut and run in Ukraine and surrender to Russia.

Who benefits from Russia winning in Ukraine? Iran and Hamas, of course. Both are allies of Russia. Iran is actively involved in Ukraine, supplying Russia with hundreds of drones.

As reported by Jonathan Sweet and Mark Toth for The Hill, “Putin’s fingerprints are all over the Hamas attack.” They reported on several meetings between Hamas and Russian officials prior to the attack.

Just recently, Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida said, “We must suspend all foreign aid for the War in Ukraine and demand that all combatants in this conflict reach a peace agreement immediately.”

What a joke. Republicans know Putin is not interested in a peace agreement and that the war is not of Ukraine’s choosing. Besides, why should Russia agree to a peace agreement now as he waits for Republicans to cut off funding to Ukraine and win the war for him?

Biden will not surrender to Russia because he understands what is at stake. Nor will he surrender to Russia’s allies like Iran and Hamas. He is doing a great job responding to the attacks on Israel, despite being handicapped by Republicans in Congress.

Advertisement

The U.S. currently is without an ambassador to Israel because Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas has placed a hold on the position. The U.S. also has no ambassadors to Egypt, Oman and Kuwait, countries in the area that could help secure U.S. citizens caught in the conflict, because Republican senators have put holds on these critical positions.

The U.S. has no State Department coordinator for counterterrorism because Senate Republicans have a hold on the position. And the U.S. military is missing many critical leadership positions because a Republican senator has a hold on more than 300 military promotions.

The House, under the control of Republicans, has been without a speaker during and after the attack on Israel. Thus, it could not conduct business and provide immediate funding to support Israel and Ukraine, as Biden has requested, during this critical time.

Biden has been in touch with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his advisers throughout this crisis. He has been meeting with his national security team and with our partners around the world, and he has shifted military resources to the Middle East.

While Trump was praising the Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah as being “very smart” last week, Biden received praise from Israeli officials. Former ambassador to the U.S., Michael Oren, said, “President Biden’s speech was the most passionately pro-Israel in history.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said, “On behalf of the entire people of Israel, thank you, Joe Biden.”

While Trump flatters terrorists and MAGA Republicans continue to cozy up to white supremacists and other anti-Jewish groups, Biden sent a more presidential message: “There is no place for hate in America — not against Jews, not against Muslims, not against anybody. What we reject is terrorism. We condemn the indiscriminate evil, just as we’ve always done.”

Advertisement

The attack is another blow to Netanyahu. It appears he has been so busy trying to limit the power of the judicial branch in Israel to protect himself from corruption charges, that he and his far-right government were not minding the store, certainly not their border.

The number of heavily armed Hamas terrorists able to cross the border unimpeded, in multiple places, shocked the Israeli people who counted on Netanyahu to keep them safe, as he had promised.

Many in Israel were willing to give up some of their freedom, and a little bit of their democracy, to Netanyahu’s government in return for the promise of security. But you know what they say: When you give up your freedom for security, you lose both.

The people of Gaza will now pay the price for Hamas’ recklessness and brutality just as Russian people are dying and suffering because of the recklessness and brutality of Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.

The Republican’s willingness to surrender to Russia is not only a death sentence to Ukraine, but to Israel and all democracies in the world. If Russia wins in Ukraine, Iran wins. Hamas wins. Autocrats and dictators around the world win. They are on the same team.

By working to defend democracy around the world, including in Ukraine and Israel, the U.S. wins, and democracy and freedom win. We are on the same team.

Advertisement

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.