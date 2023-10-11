Tom Zirpoli: There is no shortage of topics for writers these days | COMMENTARY

Today I’m celebrating 1,003 consecutive weekly columns I’ve written. I am frequently asked, “Do you ever run out of things to write?” My response: “Have you been reading the news?”

One could pen multiple columns about the tragic events in Israel alone. Stay tuned.

A column could certainly be written about former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, who was pushed out of his leadership role by fellow Republicans. Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida called for the vote and, along with seven other Republicans, joined all the Democrats to oust McCarthy.

The thing those Republicans were most upset about: McCarthy worked with Democrats to prevent a government shutdown. You can’t make this stuff up.

Gaetz’s actions drew the ire of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who in 1995 started the slide into chaos that Republican House members find themselves today. Gingrich called Gaetz a “traitor” for turning on his own Republican speaker and hurting the reputation of the Republican Party.

Of course, there is a long list of folks who could get credit for hurting the reputation of the Republican Party, and that would begin with Gingrich.

Then we have New Jersey Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez pleading not guilty after he and his wife were charged with bribery conspiracy. Investigators found almost half a million dollars in cash, along with gold bars, in their home.

It is alleged that Menendez provided sensitive government information to the Egyptian government and was paid in cash and gold. He is also charged with taking bribes from New Jersey businessmen, including a luxury car for his wife.

There is definitely a column in The Atlantic’s report on “multiple sources” confirming that former President Donald Trump asked that wounded veterans be kept out of military parades because, he said, “No one wants to see that.”

Also, according to “four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion” Trump refused to visit the American military cemetery in Paris because it was raining. He was worried about his hair and asked, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”

They also reported that he referred to the Marines who lost their lives in France during World War I as “suckers” for getting killed.

Trump’s multiple trials will provide material for a few columns. He is in the middle of his New York fraud case and, thus far, he has called the prosecutor a “racist,” “deranged,” “incompetent” and “a monster.” According to the indictment, Trump “knowingly and intentionally” filed more than 200 false valuations of assets between 2011 and 2021 “to defraud financial institutions.”

In 2013, he purchased a Florida golf course for $5 million. Less than one year later, he listed the value of the property at $62 million, according to the indictment. He inflated the size of his New York apartment from 10,996 square feet, its actual size, to 30,000 square feet, which falsely inflated the apartment’s value on bank statements.

Even during his fraud trial, Trump could not avoid being a fraud. During a courtroom break, he complained that his presence in the courtroom kept him away from campaigning. In fact, his presence in the courtroom was voluntary. He complained his case was being decided by a judge instead of a jury. In fact, his lawyers decided not to have a jury trial when they were given the choice.

Trump also complained on his Truth Social account that one of the judge’s clerks was romantically involved with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York. Trump wrote, “Schumer’s girlfriend is running this case against me. How disgraceful!”

This led to a warning from the judge that Trump’s comments were “void of any facts” and that “personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I won’t tolerate them in any circumstances.”

I could also write about Michael Gardner and the need for gun control. Gardner, a Republican commissioner in Ector County, Texas, was charged with felony child abuse after he accidentally shot his 12-year-old grandson in the shoulder prior to a wedding he was officiating.

Gardner thought it would be fun to signal the start of the wedding by firing his gun. He did get to finish the wedding before being arrested. His grandson will survive but will have a shoulder injury for the rest of his life because of his grandfather’s love of guns.

Right on cue, the American Academy of Pediatrics just reported that “the rate of firearm fatalities among children increased by 87% from 2011 through 2021″ making guns “the top cause of accidental death of children” in America.

There is certainly a column in the report from ABC News that after leaving office, Trump shared top secret U.S. nuclear submarine details with Anthony Pratt, an Australian businessman and member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Pratt then shared this information with dozens of others, according to the report, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is investigating Trump’s handling of classified documents. Pratt will make a great witness at that trial.

Certainly not worthy of a column, but there is the sad story of billionaire, Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, who falsely tweeted that after his Iowa rally, two protesters rammed their car into his before speeding away.

According to police, however, a 22-year-old woman accidentally hit Ramaswamy’s car as she backed out of her parking spot at a nearby deli. The police reported that she wasn’t protesting anything, had no idea who Ramaswamy was and did not leave the scene of the accident. In fact, the police gave her a ticket.

Does this columnist need another dishonest, attention-seeking, Republican billionaire to write about? Please, no.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.