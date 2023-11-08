Tom Zirpoli: Republicans have been absent on serious foreign policy | COMMENTARY

Want to know how unserious most of the Republican Party has become on constructing policy or strategies for improving the lives of ordinary Americans or projecting American leadership around the world? One only has to look at the first order of business out of the House under the leadership of new Republican House Speaker, Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana, for an answer.

After his election, Johnson said his first order of business as speaker would be approving aid for Israel after the attack by Hamas terrorist. What he didn’t say, however, is there would be unrelated strings attached to this aid. In order for the House to approve $14.3 billion in assistance to Israel, Johnson said, he would need to see $14.3 billion cut from IRS funding used to audit rich tax cheats.

This proposal by Johnson is interesting on several levels. First, he thinks helping our ally, Israel, after an attack that killed more than 1,400 Israeli citizens, should be contingent on anything outside the use of the funding.

Second, he decided that of all the possible contingencies to pair with this funding, cutting tax collections for the rich was the highest priority.

Third, Johnson believes helping the rich avoid paying their fair share of taxes is equally as important as defeating Hamas in the Middle East.

As stated by David Firestone writing for The New York Times, what Johnson is saying essentially is that “the U.S. can protect Israel as long as it also protects rich white-collar criminals” who are not paying their fair share of taxes.

The White House agreed with that assessment and condemned the proposal saying Johnson wanted to help “the wealthy and big corporations cheat on their taxes” in order for the U.S. to help Israel. One has to wonder what is more important to Johnson, helping Israel in its time of need or helping the rich avoid paying their fair share of taxes?

Johnson’s proposal pairing funding for Israel with decreased IRS funding makes about as much sense as Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville holding up military promotions over an abortion policy determined by the civilian politicians in Washington, not the men and women in uniform Tuberville is punishing.

Johnson’s proposal also doesn’t make economic sense. A report from the Congressional Budget Office estimated that cutting the IRS by $14.3 billion would cost $49 billion in lost revenue from auditing the rich and adding to our nation’s deficit by about $24 billion. Another study by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that each dollar spent on auditing yielded $12 in revenue from people trying to hide revenue and, thus, reduced our nation’s debt.

Johnson says he doesn’t believe the CBO’s math, but my money is on the CBO getting this about right. Besides, Johnson also doesn’t believe in evolution and thinks dinosaurs roamed our planet with man just 6,000 years ago. Thus, his math skills are questionable, at best.

His real aim is not to reduce the deficit — if it was, he would increase both funding for the IRS and taxes for the rich that Republicans have significantly cut over the years.

On top of Johnson’s unserious conditions on helping Israel at this critical time, Johnson doesn’t want to include funds for Ukraine in his bill. President Joe Biden and the U.S. Senate want one bill covering Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and the southern border with Mexico.

This combined bill will likely pass the Senate as it has bipartisan support. As expected, however, it will run into the MAGA Republicans who now control the House.

Republicans in the House say that they are against helping Ukraine because of their concern over America’s out-of-balance budget and growing national debt. However recent studies on the national debt point to one significant contributor Republicans refuse to address: multiple and deep tax cuts for the rich and corporations during Republican administrations starting with President George W. Bush.

Conservative columnist George Will, writing for The Washington Post, compares the lack of Republican support for Ukraine with the “American First isolation” movement of the 1930s that led to the rise of Hitler’s Germany in the early 1940s. Will notes the objectives of Ukraine and Israel are the same: “national survival while living in proximity to enemies whose objective is national annihilation.”

We all understand why MAGA Republicans are against funding for Ukraine’s defense from Russian aggression. Ukraine refused to play along with Donald Trump’s effort to tie military support prior to Russia’s invasion to a pretend investigation into “Biden family corruption” in Ukraine, for which there is no evidence.

For Republicans, this is payback for Ukraine’s failure to play along with Trump’s campaign efforts and they are more than willing to put democracy in Ukraine and the defense of our NATO partners in Europe on the line to appease their allegiance to Trump because protecting Trump is more important than protecting democracy in Europe or America.

Indeed, there is no serious foreign policy coming from the Republican Party anymore. Instead, they put forward petty grievances while holding the defense of democracy around the world, including the defense of Israel and Ukraine, hostage to their campaign donors and the whims of a former president who, in turn, is holding the Republican Party hostage.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.