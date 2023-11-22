Tom Zirpoli: War brings death to Israeli and Gaza innocents | COMMENTARY

Writing about the Middle East right now is the surest way to upset a lot of people. Emotions are running high as one would expect given the amount of inhumanity and suffering in Israel and Gaza.

The real victims, of course, are the innocent people in Israel and Gaza who must endure the corruption and incompetence of their leaders. These leaders clearly seem to be more interested in their own political survival than what is good for the long-term safety and security of their people.

On the Gaza side of the conflict, the terrorist group Hamas rules over a population with little or no say in the government or their daily lives. Hamas must be defeated, not only because it refuses to recognize Israel and will always be a threat to the Israel people.

But also because of the barbaric actions after invading Israel and because it has no interest in governing the people of Gaza or helping them achieve peace and prosperity. As long as Hamas is in power, violence will continue, and the people of Gaza are doomed.

The daily lives of the people in Gaza are also controlled, to a large extent, by the Israeli government, also not interested in their well-being. Gaza has been described as an open-air prison for more than two million people.

Except for what they can smuggle in, what comes into Gaza from its borders is determined and controlled by Israel. The people of Gaza are dependent upon the Israeli government for their food, water, fuel and electricity.

They are prisoners in their own land. Thus, they are at the mercy of their own government, Hamas, and their keepers within the Israeli government.

A friend with family there told me about something he witnessed during a visit several years ago. He saw a shipment of fruit for Gaza in a truck that was waiting to cross the border. After the truck was inspected, the Israeli soldiers held the truck, sitting out in the hot sun, until the fruit had gone bad before allowing it to pass.

On the Israeli side, you have Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was willing to make a deal with hard-right, anti-peace politicians in order to build a coalition government so he could remain in power.

His deal with the Israeli people was that if they would put up with his hard-right, anti-democracy coalition government, he would keep them safe. Of course, he did not keep them safe. Perhaps he was too busy trying to disable the Israeli justice system for the sake of protecting himself from criminal persecution.

Netanyahu understands that, after the war, he will be held responsible for the massive security breakdown that allowed Hamas to walk across the border and kill 1,400 Israelis. Thus, he has no incentive to make peace with the people of Gaza. Perhaps he believes if he kills enough people in Gaza, the Israeli people will forget his government’s incompetence.

However, once again, he has made a significant miscalculation as the world watches the slaughter of thousands of innocent civilians, including more than 5,000 children, in Gaza. Netanyahu might be winning the battle in Gaza, but he is losing the war of public opinion and the prospects of long-term security for the people of Israel.

The fact that Hamas has tunnels under neighborhoods in Gaza does not give Netanyahu the right to bomb homes, schools and hospitals filled with innocent people, killing thousands of civilians who, by no choice of their own, are in his way. He orders the people of Gaza to leave their homes before he destroys them, but gives them nowhere safe to go.

No one is arguing that Netanyahu does not have the right to remove Hamas from Gaza. Hamas must be defeated, but not at the cost of thousands of children’s lives. It seems that Netanyahu is not just trying to defeat Hamas, but trying to destroy any likelihood the people of Gaza will have a future home in Gaza.

Netanyahu might destroy Gaza, but his methods will surely give life to new extremists in the Middle East and around the world. He will not bring peace to Israel. Instead, he has ensured the birth of more terrorists, more killing and more suffering for millions of people for years to come.

Let’s be clear about something else: Standing against the behavior of Hamas is not the same as being anti-Muslim or anti-Palestinian. Some people are generalizing the behavior of Hamas to the millions of people around the world who are Muslim. They are displaying their own prejudices.

Also, standing against Netanyahu’s right-wing government and its actions in Gaza is not the same as being pro-Hamas. Nor is it being anti-Israel or anti-Jewish. Generalizing the behavior of Netanyahu to the people of Israel or the millions of Jews around the world exposes one’s own anti-Semitism.

These grand generalizations and prejudices are the root cause of the inhumanity we are witnessing today against innocent victims on both sides.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.