Tom Zirpoli: The consequences of overturning Roe v. Wade | COMMENTARY

Years ago, I wrote a column about what might happen if, at long last, Republicans were able, with the help of the Supreme Court, to remove a woman’s right to an abortion by overturning Roe v. Wade. I predicted if they ever won that battle, it would be like the barking dog catching the car it had been chasing for years.

My hypothesis was that Republicans could talk all they wanted about getting rid of abortion rights without suffering the consequences of actually getting rid of abortion rights. Women knew their rights were protected and the campaign verbiage by Republicans was just talk. However, I thought, if the Supreme Court was to overturn Roe v. Wade, Republicans would, at last, have to face the music.

Across the nation, the election results in 2022 and, again, last Tuesday’s off-year elections, demonstrated what many people hypothesized since the court overturned Roe v. Wade a year ago.

With their reproductive healthcare no longer protected by the court and with Republicans passing more and more restrictions, including total abortion bans in 14 states, women — and many men — have begun to respond to the new reality; a reality that was no longer a theoretical threat. Republicans have been facing the music and paying the price since.

Starting in Ohio, soon after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Republicans passed a ban on abortion after six weeks when most women don’t even know they are pregnant. In response, last Tuesday, almost 57% of of Ohio voters in a red state, approved a constitutional amendment that would guarantee access to abortion.

Ohio Republicans did their best to defeat the amendment, including trying to change the criteria for changing the constitution from a simple majority (50% ) to a super majority (60%). Voters rejected this measure during a special election just a few months ago.

In addition, Republicans spent tens of millions of dollars spreading false information about what the amendment included in a sad attempt to scare citizens into voting against it.

Even after their defeat last Tuesday, Ohio Republicans still plan to force their anti-abortion views on their citizens. Ohio House Speaker Jason Stephen said his fellow Republicans in the legislature have “multiple paths that we will explore” to overturn voters’ decision on the constitutional amendment.

In an extraordinary statement on the right-wing show Newsmax, former Sen. Rick Santorum complained that “pure democracies are not the way to run a country” as he expressed his disappointment in the Ohio outcome.

In Pennsylvania, voters elected Daniel McCaffery, a former aide to President Joe Biden and an abortion rights supporter, to the state Supreme Court. He won with 53% of the votes and will join the majority of justices on the state court who agree with him.

In Virginia, a purple state that elected Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin two years ago, the governor proposed what he called a “reasonable” and “moderate” solution to the abortion issue. He campaigned for a 15-week limit for abortions — in fact, a surrender on the abortion issue since more than 90% of abortions are done within the first 15 weeks — and asked Virginians to give him a majority Republican State Senate and House of Delegates so that he could pass his “reasonable” restrictions.

Last Tuesday, voters in Virginia said, overwhelmingly, “No, thanks” to Youngkin. Many Republican Senate and House candidates supported Youngkin’s abortion restrictions and, by the way, also spent $500,000 on anti-LGBTQ ads.

In response, Virginia voters not only maintained the Democratic majority in the Senate, but voted to flip the House chamber from a Republican to a Democratic majority.

In one of the notable races in Virginia, incumbent Republican state Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, who was behind the “parents’ rights” and book-banning movement, was defeated by Democrat Schuyler VanValkenburg, a high school history and government teacher.

In Kentucky, a deep red state, citizens voted to re-elect their Democratic governor, Andy Beshear. His biggest talking point was that his opponent, Daniel Cameron, wanted a near-total ban on abortion, even in cases of rape and incest.

Cameron was endorsed by Donald Trump and spent more than $5 million on ads attacking LGBTQ rights. The anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ ads didn’t work in Kentucky any better than they did in Virginia. Beshear won by more than 5 percentage points.

The Democratic candidate in Mississippi, Brandon Presley, lost to the Republican incumbent, Tate Reeves. But many folks believe that Presley would have won the seat except he, like his Republican opponent, was anti-abortion. Many Democrats refused to support Presley because of his anti-abortion stance, and he lost by just 35,297 votes.

Democrats will surely make abortion an issue in the 2024 presidential election, especially given that Trump’s three appointees to the Supreme Court all voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

And you can bet we will be seeing the video of Trump saying “There must be some sort of punishment” for women who get abortions. He later retracted that statement and said it was the doctors who performed abortions who should be punished.

Instead of trying to eliminate or reduce abortions by controlling women’s reproductive rights, Republicans might want to listen to Patrick Brown, a fellow at the conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington. He said if Republicans are serious about reducing abortions, they should start supporting programs that promote life.

For example, they should support Medicaid expansion for pregnant women, paid leave for mothers, preschool programs for infants and toddlers, and other social programs that support mothers and their babies during pregnancy and — gasp! — after birth.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His columns appear on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.