Tom Zirpoli: Republican moderates caved on Speaker of the House vote | COMMENTARY

The battle for the Republican Speaker of the House had been between MAGA conservative and moderate members. That was a good thing for democracy.

When 22 moderate Republicans stood against Rep. Jim Jordan’s election for speaker, there was hope that the moderates would just say “No” to anyone who tried to undo our democracy and overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Advertisement

What happened to those moderates? Obviously, they gave up and caved. Consider that the third nominee for speaker, Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minnesota), who had a 79% lifetime approval rating from the right-wing Heritage Foundation, dropped out of the race hours after being nominated because — scandal — he recognized that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

As was his duty as a member of the House, Emmer voted to certify the win, after the results were established beyond a doubt, except in the eyes of Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Hours after he was nominated by his fellow Republicans for the job, Trump called Emmer a “RINO” or Republican In Name Only. After that, the Republican members of the House caved to Trump’s demands even as he sat in a courtroom defending himself against multiple charges of fraud.

After Emmer was pushed out by Trump, the only candidates remaining were election deniers who said they believed that Trump won the 2020 presidential election. All of the final speaker candidates voted against certifying Biden’s election and will likely do the same if Biden is reelected in 2024.

According to House Republicans, recognizing the reality that Biden won the election is the new disqualifier for leadership positions in the Republican Party. Thus, we now have a House speaker — with “moderates” voting in the affirmative — who did not stand up for the Constitution or majority rule when the presidential election didn’t go his way.

House Republicans voted unanimously for Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana to be their next speaker. Johnson voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election and, thus, was strongly recommended by Trump.

Johnson is a self-described evangelical Christian nationalist. He who wants a federal ban on all abortions, tried to pass a law criminalizing gays and same-sex marriage, wants to make it more difficult for married couples to divorce and voted against keeping the government open last month.

While he recently said in an interview that Russia must not win in Ukraine, Johnson has consistently voted against funding for Ukraine and announced this past Sunday that he will not bring Ukraine funding to the House floor for a vote.

Thus, his election not only made Trump happy but surely must have pleased Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin is counting on Republicans in Congress to rescue him from his reckless invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson’s belief that Trump won the 2020 election isn’t his only flirtation with alternative facts. He also believes that the Earth is only several thousand years old and that dinosaurs were passengers on Noah’s Ark. He does not believe in evolution and served as a legal adviser for a group called Young Earth Creationism.

Advertisement

He is against stronger gun control laws. Instead, he blamed school shootings on no-fault divorce laws, feminism and abortion, while accepting thousands of dollars of campaign funding from the NRA.

Denial of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and other realities has become the litmus test for Republican leadership roles in Congress. But three out of four of Trump’s 2020 primary campaign attorneys recently returned from Johnson’s alternative universe and admitted that their attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia were based on falsehoods and conspiracy theories.

The three attorneys are Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro. They pleaded guilty and will testify in the Georgia case that they made false statements about the presidential election results, including that voting was “rigged” in majority Black cities and that communist forces in Venezuela tampered with voting machines. This last theory, by the way, was also promoted by Johnson.

In her plea agreement, Ellis admitted she made false statements about the 2020 election, The statements include that, in Georgia, there were 96,000 fraudulent mail-in ballots, 2,506 felons voted illegally, 66,248 underage people registered to vote illegally, 2,423 unregistered people voted illegally and 10,000 dead people voted.

None of this is true, of course. Nevertheless, Ellis repeated these lies on multiple right-wing talk shows, including Fox News. In a news conference last week, she said, “If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump in these postelection challenges. I look back on this whole experience with deep remorse.”

Meanwhile, back in the Republican-led House of Representatives, there is no such remorse. Instead, it is full steam ahead with election denialism and other alternative realities. All 220 Republicans voted for Johnson. Not one of them had the courage to stand against a candidate who played a significant role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election and American democracy.

Advertisement

As stated by the editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, “The entire attempt to overturn the 2020 election was an illegitimate, arguably criminal, demonstrably dangerous attack on Americans’ fundamental right to have their votes counted. Any involvement in it at all should be politically disqualifying. Instead, one of democracy’s assailants now has one of America’s biggest gavels.

“True conservatives, who traditionally care about the rule of law and fealty to the Constitution, should consider that the House is now led by a man who assertively attempted to disenfranchise millions of voters at the behest of a president determined to hold onto power despite having been voted out of office. That is not conservative at all. And it should give pause to anyone, of any party or political philosophy, who values democracy.”

There was hope that moderate Republicans would “give pause.” Unfortunately, they caved.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.