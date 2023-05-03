Tom Zirpoli: A moral choice between two old men | COMMENTARY

In the first national ad against its likely Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, the Republican Party offered dire warnings of what would happen if Biden was re-elected. The predicted scenarios were disastrous for the nation and included pictures of riots in the streets, cities on fire and out-of-control crime.

The ad was fake. The scenes of what would happen if Biden were president — riots and all — were created with artificial intelligence software. As stated by Mark Summer of the Daily Kos, the ad was perfect for a Republican Party that has “no interest in reality” and whose “leading candidate is basing his entire campaign around a lie that led to an insurrection in 2021 … fake ads are just right for a fake party.”

The ad prompted others to wonder why Republicans had to resort to fake images of what would happen if Biden was president. After all, Biden is president and has been for more than two years, and, amazingly, our cities are not burning and people are not rioting in the streets.

What has increased across the nation is gun violence and mass shootings. Gun violence is higher in Republican states where gun laws are the weakest. The top six states with the highest gun death rates per capita, according to the CDC, are all Republican-led. Protecting the gun lobby is more important for them than the safety of their citizens.

What will happen if Biden is re-elected or former President Donald Trump wins? Psychologists tell us that past behavior is the most accurate predictor of future behavior. Using that indicator, I’ll take Biden’s past behavior over Trump’s any day.

Republicans have to run fake ads about crime in blue states and cities to distract their voters from the facts. According to FBI data and summarized by FiveThirtyEight.com, nine of the states with the highest per capita violent crime rates lean Republican, and eight of the 10 states with the lowest rates lean Democrat. Murder rates specifically, according to data from the CDC, are higher in states that voted for Trump than those that voted for Biden.

In its annual Kids Count Data Book, with state-by-state comparisons, published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the data show that our nation’s children are doing worse in red states where Republicans are too busy banning books and attacking Disney instead of helping families receive adequate health care for their children.

Biden has given us a chance to catch our breath after the drama and chaos of the Trump administration. The legal trials against the former president — too many to keep track of — are just catching up with him and it is quite the spectacle. Yet, the majority of Republicans will pick him as their nominee.

The presidential election would be a “battle for the soul of America,” Biden has said. As David Brooks wrote in The New York Times, “The soul is the name we give to that part of our consciousness where moral life takes place.”

Biden sees a moral America where we care for our children, protect them from gun violence, provide them with child care, early education, and adequate health care. These are not just policy issues, but are also moral issues, as Biden says, “for the soul of America” that have been repeatedly rejected by Republicans in Congress.

As Brooks writes, Trump and Trumpism “represents a kind of nihilism that you might call amoral realism. This is built around the idea that we live in a dog-eat-dog world. The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must. Might makes right.”

Biden has displayed a different moral compass during his presidency that calls us, especially the rich, to support each other by, for example, paying a fair share of taxes, another moral issue at the heart of the American dream.

As Brooks points out, Trump’s “approach to life” is not that much different from Russia’s Vladimir Putin’s and China’s Xi Jinping’s. “The contest between Biden and Trumpism ... is between an essentially moral vision and an essentially amoral one, a contest between decency and its opposite.”

He adds, “Say what you will about Biden, but he has generally put human dignity at the center of his political vision” and “he treats people with clarity and respect.”

When he had the chance as president to make a difference for ordinary Americans, Trump cut taxes for the rich. He talked about infrastructure for four years; Biden quickly pushed through a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Trump complained about China controlling the computer chip industry; Biden started building a computer chip industry in America. Trump bragged about being strong against adversaries; Biden consistently stands strong against Russia’s aggression. Trump pushed to overturn a presidential election; Biden stands for democracy and supports the principles of our Constitution.

Yes, Biden is old but Trump is just a few years younger. They have aged differently, however.

Biden has become wiser and his stated goals as president center around improving the lives of ordinary Americans. Trump is as self-centered as always, determined to grasp power for himself and his allies, and for all the wrong reasons.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.