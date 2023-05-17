Tom Zirpoli: Gun violence in America is really not all that complicated | COMMENTARY

As you go about your day today, 120 Americans, including 11 children, will die from gun violence. Another 200 will be wounded. The CDC also reports that gun violence is now the leading cause of mortality for American children.

The more guns there are in a community, state or nation, the more gun violence that community, state or nation experiences. So, if we are serious about wanting to live without fear of being killed or seeing our children killed by a gun, then we need to get serious about gun control.

There is a direct link between weak gun control laws and gun deaths in America and around the world. According to NPR, the U.S., where gun laws are weak, has more than 100 times the rate of gun violence than the United Kingdom, where gun laws are strong. In 2021, for example, the U.K. had 31 gun deaths. The U.S. had 48,830.

The same may be said within the U.S. based on state-by-state comparisons provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States with strong gun control laws, mostly Democratic-led states, like Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey, generally have the lowest rates of gun deaths in the nation.

States with the highest rates of gun deaths are Republican-led states, like Louisiana, Alabama and Wyoming, where gun regulations are weak. In 2023, Texas, with almost triple the rate of gun deaths as New York, is leading the nation in gun deaths. So much for the false Republican narrative that liberal policies lead to more crime. In fact, Republican policies lead to more gun violence and mass shootings.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found about a 10% increase in gun violence during the first decade after a state relaxes its concealed carry restrictions. In Kansas City, for example, they found that gun violence increased by 58% from 2007 to 2017 after the state repealed its permit requirements.

States that have relaxed their permit requirements have mostly Republican governors and legislatures and these changes are the reason why gun violence and mass shootings are increasing in America.

Texas has the highest gun ownership in the nation and, as previously stated, is leading the nation in mass shootings in 2023. Yet, the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, blames mental illness for the gun violence. Makes you wonder if Abbott truly believes that Texas has three times the mental health problems than New York.

In a recent statement after the latest shooting in Texas, Abbott said, “One thing we can observe very easily is that there has been a dramatic increase in the amount of anger and violence that’s taking place in America.”

He is right about that. Yet, what is Abbott doing in response to all of these angry people? He has made it easier for them to purchase guns and assault weapons. The results have been tragic.

Abbott and other Republicans are jumping on mental health as the reason for the increasing gun violence in America, not their relaxation of gun laws. The facts don’t support this theory. The American Psychiatric Association has shown that individuals with mental illness are responsible for only around 1 to 3% of homicides in America.

While Abbott blames mental health for the gun violence in Texas and recently promised $34 million more state funding for mental health services in response to a recent mass shooting, it does not begin to make up for the $211 million he cut from mental health services and transferred to the state’s border control. In fact, the Mental Health America group found that in 2022 Texans had the worst access to mental health services in America.

Republicans also think the answer to gun violence in America is for everyone to be armed. But there is no evidence for this argument and, in fact, significant evidence to the contrary. The data shows the more armed we become, the more gun violence and mass shootings we experience. It isn’t complicated.

The 1994 assault weapons ban provides us with another example. According to the New York University School of Medicine, the death toll from mass shootings went from 4.8 per year during the 20-year ban (1994–2004) to an average of 23.8 deaths per year in the decade after the ban expired.

President Joe Biden has tried to reinstate the ban, but Republicans have consistently blocked his efforts, even though it is the weapon of choice for mass shootings.

The NRA and Republicans understand that more guns increase the chance of gun violence. Go to an NRA convention and try to bring a gun into the convention hall. You can’t. The NRA understands that the availability of guns in a convention hall puts ts people at risk. While the NRA wantsto keep its community safe, it is not concerned about keeping our communities safe.

Try to bring a gun to a Republican rally for Donald Trump. You can’t. Or try to enter the halls of Congress with a gun. You can’t. If more guns would keep us safer, as Republicans argue, why don’t they want more guns around them? Republicans control the House; they can change the rules anytime. But they are not fools. They know the truth.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education at McDaniel College Emeritus. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.