Tom Zirpoli: Here’s why I’m unable to take both sides anymore | COMMENTARY

I’ve been writing a weekly column for this newspaper since June 2004 and, needless to say, during these 19 years I’ve received my share of emails, letters to the editor and comments from folks at the grocery store.

I believe that everyone has the right to express their opinion and, by the tone of many of the responses, I know I will not be changing any hearts and minds. So I say, “Thank you” and move on.

One of the comments I’ve received has been for me to take a more-balanced approach in my column. That is, people sometimes ask me to present the “other side” of an issue.

I must say, that was an easier task when I first started writing, and, I believed, a worthwhile one. After all, politicians were not trying to overthrow presidential elections and did not spend their time thinking of new ways to limit voting opportunities.

We all had similar goals — the general welfare of our nation and the American people — regardless of political party. But as stated so well by E.J. Dionne writing for the Washington Post, politics in America isn’t “normal” anymore.

Sure, politicians and columnists disagreed on some policy details in the past, but we shared similar parameters and boundaries in our domestic and foreign policies. For example, when you lost an election it was normal for you to congratulate the winner and move on. And we all understood that dictators were bad and that authoritarian governments were not just different, but immoral.

Today, things have changed significantly within the American political landscape, and not for the best. So, when someone recently said to me that I should represent both sides, I wondered if, like former President Donald Trump, they expected me to pretend that there were “good people” on both sides in Charlottesville, Virginia, when White Supremacists marched and proclaimed anti-Jewish sentiments and other racists chants.

When Trump supporters tried to stop the transition of power in the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, do folks really expect columnists to speak for both sides just to be fair? How about when a state legislature kicks out democratically elected members or silences them because their opinions are different from the majority? None of this is “normal” or democratic.

To “take both sides” is to say there is no right or wrong when it comes to our democratic values and beliefs. When rioters allegedly attempted to hang the vice president because he refused to overthrow a presidential election, columnists were not required to give them equal time. These are not just policy disputes; these are moral issues of right and wrong.

My parents taught me to be fair-minded and to respect people regardless of the color of their skin, their sexual orientation or their religious beliefs. They were lifelong Democrats. As a young man, I was a Nixon Republican and worked on his re-election campaign while in college.

When it became clear Nixon was corrupted by power and revenge, he lost my support. Back then, we were not so entranced in our political beliefs that we would continue to support a politician even if they shot a person on the streets of New York City.

Back then, members of the Republican Party went to the White House and told Nixon it was time for him to go. Today, for the sake of maintaining their own position and power, Republicans allow Trump and others to trample on our nation’s democracy and our basic rights without a hint of regret.

I am not able to take both sides and represent the opinions of a former president who has at least 16 women accusing him of sexual assault. Regardless of those 16 cases, however, I have observed for myself how he talks about women and I’m pretty sure he cheated on his three wives.

I listened as he and Howard Stern rated women’s body parts on a 1 to 10 scale during the Stern radio show. I don’t need someone to explain to me that he is an immoral and selfish man who would easily erase our nation’s democracy to remain in power if given a second chance.

I am unable to present both sides when billionaires pay few taxes compared to hard-working teachers and nurses, and then watch as Republicans try, repeatedly, to lower their taxes even more while complaining about our national debt. These billionaires don’t need my advocacy; they already have the Republican Party and at least one Supreme Court justice in their pocket.

I am unable to present both sides when politicians claim to be “pro-life,” but then vote to remove health care from poor children or refuse to fund childcare programs.

I feel empathy for the children — and their parents — who are uncomfortable in their own bodies or who are attracted to same-sex partners and have to deal with politicians who simply wish to make their lives miserable just to score political points, and then claim to be for limited government. When I see hypocrisy, my job is to call it out, not to give the hypocrites a sounding board.

I consider myself privileged to write this column and I don’t plan on wasting the opportunity to defend the indefensible.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.