Tom Zirpoli: There are all sorts of news stories that make me say, ‘Well, that’s interesting’ | COMMENTARY

When my parents were alive we once started a new tradition of saying, “That’s interesting” when a family member said something at the dinner table other family members disagreed with.

I guess it was our way of following Ted Lasso’s advice provided during one of his television episodes when he instructed someone to “Be curious, not judgmental.”

When I read the news these days, I come across all sorts of stories that make me say to myself, “Well, that’s interesting.” And, contrary to Lasso’s advice, I’m curious and judgmental.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is running a yet unannounced campaign for president in 2024, recently said on the campaign trail that his solution for school shootings is placing a security guard in every school.

Is Pence unaware many of the school shootings that have occurred in America already had at least one security guard? Is he unaware an automatic assault weapon, which he and his fellow Americans refuse to ban, can kill dozens of children before a security guard is even aware that there is a shooter in the building?

Perhaps Pence should visit an American high school where he might learn they are large, multi-storied complexes and a security guard would need wings to cover the entire building. His suggestion is a typical, sound-good, non-solution to a serious problem that avoids the real issue of too many guns in our communities.

But Pence and his fellow Republicans can’t address the real solution to gun violence in America. That would require them to take on the gun manufacturing industry and its lobbyists at the NRA. Of course, they have no backbone for that.

Pence’s suggestion reminded me of a recent decision made by a Michigan school district to prevent children from having backpacks in schools. The decision was made as another non-solution for gun violence, except this suggestion doesn’t even pass the sound-good test.

Instead of getting rid of guns in our communities, the decision was made to get rid of backpacks where guns can be carried. I have no idea how the students are carrying their books to school, but if Republicans keep banning books, that will not be an issue.

Republicans around the nation are trying to get rid of diversity programs at schools and universities, as well as in American companies. During a hearing on NASA’s budget last week, Republican senators questioned NASA’s efforts to increase diversity among its employees, calling the effort “woke.”

After all, said the senators, China is not concerned about diversity in its space program, why should America? I thought it was interesting that Republicans in Congress don’t understand why America is not more like China.

As my parents would say, that’s interesting.

In his battle with Disney, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, as well as many other Republicans, are now saying American companies should “stay out of politics” after Disney criticized the governor’s anti-gay and trans policies.

All of a sudden, Republicans want companies like Disney, which has been giving them money for decades, to shut up. When was the last time a Republican asked an oil company or a gun manufacturer to stay out of politics?

I believe it was the Republican Party that made the argument in 2010 before the Supreme Court that companies had the same First Amendment rights as individuals.

Republicans were fighting against campaign finance rules that limited corporate contributions. They argued that companies were like individuals and had the right to make contributions as a form of free speech.

The Supreme Court agreed in the Citizens United case and opened the floodgates to corporate speech — money — into our political system. Interestingly, now that many American corporations are using their free speech to disagree with Republicans on their anti-gay, anti-trans, and anti-diversity policies, they want them to shut up.

Of course, DeSantis has taken this a step further by not only telling Disney to stay out of politics, but by using his power as governor to punish them for disagreeing with him. It seems Republicans really do want us to be more like China: Don’t disagree with The Leader.

Finally, last week Russian President Vladimir Putin put out a list of 963 Americans who he banned from visiting Russia. The list includes many Democratic politicians like former President Barack Obama and members of President Joe Biden’s administration. Also included are personalities from CNN and MSNBC, as well as late-night TV hosts like Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Colbert and Seth Meyers. Too many Putin jokes, I guess.

Putin said the list was in response to Biden’s “anti-Russian sanctions.” However, I’m not sure this will have the impact Putin wants. After all, who wants to visit Russia these days? Even Russians are trying to get out of Russia, especially young men trying to avoid the war — sorry, “special operation” — in Ukraine.

Having your name on Putin’s list has actually turned out to be a badge of honor. In fact, what was especially interesting to me is not who Putin included on the list, but who is not included. For example, is anyone else curious about why Putin did not ban former President Donald Trump or any of his Republican friends — including anyone from Fox News — from visiting Russia?

Well, that’s interesting.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus from McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.