Tom Zirpoli: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatens Israeli democracy | COMMENTARY

In my opinion, Thomas Friedman is one of the smartest newspaper columnists writing today. He has a unique knowledge and understanding of world events and is able to explain them in writing so the average reader understands the issue he is addressing.

Thus, when Friedman writes in The New York Times that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government are on the verge of damaging Israeli democracy by severely limiting judicial oversite, pro-democracy folks should pay attention.

Advertisement

According to Friedman, “Israel is on the verge of a historic transformation from a full-fledge democracy to something less, and from a stabilizing force in the region to a destabilizing one.”

I’ve never been a fan of Netanyahu. He is, in my opinion, the Jewish version of Donald Trump. He always seems to put his personal interests and his desire to remain in power above the good of his nation. Netanyahu and Trump got along well. When he was president, Trump looked the other way as Netanyahu’s government did what it wanted with the Palestinians, especially when it came to expanding settlements on Palestinian land. Netanyahu made no secret of his love for Trump and the Republican Party.

Advertisement

I find it interesting that while many Republicans complain today about Ukraine getting American support so it can effectively fight to protect democracy and freedom, they have no objections about sending aid to Israel where democratic values and human rights are frequently questioned.

Like Trump, Netanyahu is under investigation by his own government. He is being tried in three cases brought by his government’s attorney general. The charges include fraud and breach of trust. So, of course, Netanyahu wants to weaken Israeli’s judicial system, especially the Supreme Court, which will ultimately review the cases against him.

FILE - Newly sworn-in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, Pool, File) (Ariel Schalit/AP)

To begin with, Netanyahu wants to take over the appointment of judges. In the current system, judges are selected, as stated by Friedman, in “a much less partisan and professional judicial appointment process.” Netanyahu also wants to limit the Supreme Court’s ability to declare legislation unconstitutional. Lastly, he wants to take control of legal watchdogs at each government ministry by having them report to his appointed ministers instead of the attorney general (who has brought charges against him). All three of these changes would benefit Netanyahu personally and politically.

Israel’s Supreme Court is noted around the world as a fierce advocate for human rights and the rights of minorities, including the rights of Arab citizens. Unlike Netanyahu, many people in Israel, including judges, understand and remember the plight of Jewish people as a minority group throughout history.

In order to remain in power after the last election, Netanyahu had to form a government with, as Friedman calls them, “ultranationalists” and “ultra-Orthodox” ministers who have no interest in protecting minorities in Israel, especially Arab minorities. The courts have restrained and pushed back against many of their right-wing policies. Thus, Netanyahu’s government wants to restrain the courts from blocking his government’s agenda and to protect himself against fraud charges.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been protesting by marching in the streets against Netanyahu’s plans. Support for the protesters includes former government officials, Supreme Court justices, military officials and business leaders. International corporations are also protesting and taking action.

According to Ayelet Gundar-Goshen, a famous Israeli writer, journalist and university teacher, “On Feb. 6, Cybersecurity giant Wiz decided to pull cash out of Israel and transfer its business accounts out of the country” due to “uncertainty over the planned judicial reform.” Other companies, such as Papaya Global, a payroll management platform based in Israel, have done the same. According to Israeli business news site Calcalist, “Israeli companies have already moved $780 million from Israeli banks abroad amid the concern.” Hundreds of local businesses have encouraged their employees to join the street protests.

Israel was once one of the most progressive nations in the world. It was one of the first to allow expanded roles for women in society, including the military. It protected human rights and was once open and protective of minorities. But Netanyahu has changed that and his new right-wing government is trying to change the justice system to accommodate his quest to remain in power.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden, in a rare but clear message to the government of Israel, said, “The genius of American democracy and Israeli democracy is that they are both built on strong institutions, on checks and balances, on an independent judiciary.” Of course, Biden is also fighting to preserve democracy right here in America where MAGA Republicans are trying to overturn elections, dissolve our American democracy, and partner with world autocrats instead.

Hopefully, Israel — and America — will heed his advice.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.