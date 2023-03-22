Tom Zirpoli: Suggestions for additional political candidate screening | COMMENTARY

Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, announced she is running for president. One of her first proposals was to require a mental competency test for politicians older than 75 before allowing them to run for office. Her suggestion, of course, was directed at President Joe Biden, who is 80 years old and the likely 2024 Democratic nominee, and former President Donald Trump, 76, who is seeking the 2024 Republican nomination.

Haley’s announcement made me wonder if she understands that while trying to say Biden and Trump are too old to be president, she was insulting a large segment of the Republican Party. She will need many of those old men to vote for her if she plans to be the nominee.

I also wondered what her definition of “mental competency” might be given that age is her only variable. I have a few suggestions Haley might want to add to her candidate assessment toolbox.

First of all, she needs to know that mental competency has less to do with age than other important factors. Research tells us behavior is a better indicator of mental competency than age. The behavior of some members of Congress, for example, significantly younger than Biden and Trump, has given us ample cause to question their mental competency. For example, in a November 2018 Facebook post, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia, who is 48, wrote that the forest fires in California were caused by “lasers or blue beams of light” for the benefit of wealthy Jewish bankers.

Green also posted on Facebook, deleted by Facebook, a picture showing her holding a gun to the head of several members of Congress. In a recent congressional hearing, Green lectured Facebook employees for the deletion. In fact, they were simply following Facebook’s policy to delete violent content.

An objective assessment of her behavior might cause one to question Green’s mental competency. For me, she crossed the line when talking about the California forest fires. But, hey, what do I know? Voters in Georgia reelected her in 2022 for a second term, although I’m not sure how she did with the Jewish vote. Perhaps we should be testing the mental competency of voters.

We might also want to test candidates on their understanding of democracy and the American constitution. Nothing complicated, of course. Simple things, like, do they understand that within a democracy the candidate who secures the most votes wins the election?

Perhaps we also need a Sore Loser Scale so we can weed out folks who will spend years questioning the validity of the last election they lost. Also, any candidate who takes more than three months to concede a lost election should be disqualified to run for another local, state or federal office. This clears away the candidates who can’t count, don’t understand the concepts of “less than” and “greater than,” or who are just chronic sore losers who will drive us all crazy — I’m talking about you Kari Lake — about “election fraud” for the rest of their lives.

I think we also need a Candidate Freedom Scale to make sure that once elected, politicians will mind their own business, stay out of our personal lives and respect our personal freedoms to choose who we love, when to have children and what books we want to read. After all, America is not China or Russia. This would automatically eliminate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is trying to be Big Daddy to all Florida families and businesses. Candidates who fail this part of the screening process shall be given the option to move to Russia or China where they can, if they wish, run for office and take complete control of other peoples’ lives.

I also think candidates should be required to pass a Candidate History Test before running for office. Any candidate who does not have a good understanding of our nation’s history, sins and all, is likely to repeat the mistakes of previous politicians who supported discrimination, racism and silly ideas about women and their ability to vote, work out of the home or serve in the military. Also, if a candidate is unable to deal with difficult topics like slavery, the Holocaust racism, and other behaviors displayed by our white ancestors, they are probably hell-bent on repeating these same behaviors in the future.

No thanks. Been there, done that.

Come to think of it, perhaps a Candidate Math Assessment would also be helpful. Then we will know if a candidate understands that a teacher making $50,000 a year should not be paying a higher tax rate than a CEO making $50 million a year.

My assessment list might be long. However, I want only the best candidates for public office, regardless of their age.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.