Tom Zirpoli: Vladimir Putin is counting on Republicans to rescue him | COMMENTARY

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia displayed a lot of hypocrisy the other day when she criticized Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for not wearing dress clothes during President Joe Biden’s visit.

Zelenskyy was dressed in his usual olive green pants, shirt and sweater given the war zone in which he lives and out of respect for his military. Greene said his clothes showed a lack of respect for Biden.

Advertisement

I’m sure most Americans found Greene’s comments curious given her rude behavior during Biden’s State of the Union address. Zelenskyy is an example of bravery in standing up against tyranny; Greene is a national embarrassment.

President Joe Biden walks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral on a surprise visit, in in Kyiv, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Greene does not like Zelenskyy because former President Donald Trump does not like him. Trump does not like him because Zelenskyy would not agree to Trump’s alleged attempted bribery when he was president. During a phone call to Zelenskyy, Trump allegedly tried to link military aide to Ukraine if Zelenskyy searched for dirt on Hunter Biden.

Advertisement

But Zelenskyy, who has more character in his little finger than Greene and Trump together, refused to play along. Republicans, led by Trump, have made him a target of their malice since. For MAGA Republicans, personal vendettas are more important than fighting for freedom in Ukraine.

It is interesting to note how many Republicans have become fans of Russian President Vladimir Putin. They refuse to recognize that Putin, not Biden or Zelenskyy, is the aggressor in Ukraine. Interestingly, these Republicans are taking the same stand on Ukraine as China, our No. 1 enemy, according to most Republicans.

They also fail to understand that Putin’s aggression in Ukraine is just a stepping stone. Just ask the folks in the Republic of Moldova, Romania, Poland, Finland or other nations bordering Russia. There is a reason many of them want to join NATO for protection from Russian aggression. Russia’s neighbors are well aware of Russia’s history of aggression because their parents and grandparents lived it.

In 2014, Russia suffered few consequences after invading the Crimea Peninsula, a strategic part of Ukraine. Thus, Putin felt empowered to invade the rest of Ukraine eight years later. In 2014, Biden was vice president. As president, however, he was not going to allow Putin’s aggression to go unanswered again.

He rallied NATO, which is now stronger and more united than ever, to respond. Biden’s response has weakened Russia while preserving democracy and freedom for millions of people in Ukraine. He and Zelenskyy are, to use Ronald Reagan’s expression, “freedom fighters.”

It was disappointing to hear Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis jump on the anti-Ukraine bandwagon by criticizing Biden’s support of Ukraine after the president’s visit to Ukraine’s capital.

As stated by Jonathan Chait in the Intelligencer, DeSantis had “a choice between the party’s traditional hawkish-internationalist-neoconservative wing and its ascendant Trumpist America First wing” and “he has sided with the Trumpists.” This is a reversal for DeSantis, who encouraged President Barack Obama to send “defensive and offensive” weapons to Ukraine in 2014 and 2015 after Putin invaded the Crimea Peninsula.

Naively, DeSantis questioned the threat level of Russia toward America and our European allies. He also sided with China by blaming Biden, not Putin, for Russia’s invasion.

Advertisement

Soon after DeSantis’s comments, former Vice President Mike Pence responded that “there can be no room in the leadership of the Republican Party for apologists for Putin. There can only be room for champions of freedom.”

Pence went on to add, “There was one person to blame for the unfolding tragedy of Russian aggression and that’s Vladimir Putin.” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also urged continued support for Ukraine, saying that helping them defeat Putin “is a direct investment in our own core national interests.”

At least there are some grownups left in the Republican Party.

Why haven’t Green, DeSantis and other Republicans strongly criticized Putin for his aggression against a peaceful neighbor or condemned Putin’s war crimes over the last year? Surely they must see how Putin is bombing civilian targets such as apartment buildings, hospitals, schools and energy sources necessary for winter heating.

Surely they have heard about the 6,000 Ukrainian children kidnapped and taken to Russia and about the mass graves of civilians documented by several human rights groups? Why are Republicans silent on these issues, yet so quick to criticize Zelenskyy who is simply trying to protect his nation from Russian aggression?

DeSantis’s comments, along with those of other MAGA Republicans, demonstrate their ignorance of history and current world events.

Advertisement

As stated by Chait, “The most important audience for DeSantis’s remarks is not in the Republican primary, but in Moscow. Putin has built his strategy on the assumption that he can keep throwing conscripts into the trenches of eastern Ukraine longer than the United States is willing to keep sending money and arms to Kyiv. Putin’s main hope has rested on Donald Trump returning to office in 2025. Now he has a second option should Trump falter in the primary. The odds that Putin will end the war just got longer.”

Putin has not done well in Ukraine. He is counting on the Republican Party to rescue him.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.