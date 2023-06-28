Tom Zirpoli: Republican hypocrisy on taxes, guns, and Hunter Biden | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Hunter Biden will plead guilty to two counts of not paying taxes for two years — actually, for paying them late — and one count of falsely stating on a handgun application in 2018 that he was not using drugs.

Republicans are upset, or pretending to be, as they desperately try to distract their supporters from the dozens of felony charges against their future presidential nominee, Donald Trump. Also, they think they can hurt President Joe Biden’s re-election chances by making unsubstantiated charges against the president and his son.

I’m sure everyone is as surprised as I am that Republicans are concerned about people not paying their fair share of federal taxes. Perhaps they have forgotten that, according to The New York Times, Trump didn’t pay federal taxes for 11 years between 2000 and 2017 and only $750 in 2016 and 2017. I don’t remember Republican leaders expressing any concerns about this.

Perhaps they have also forgotten about Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort, convicted on charges that included tax and bank fraud, as well as Trump’s friend, Roger Stone, who failed to report millions of dollars of income on his tax forms. Both were pardoned by Trump so neither of them were held accountable for tax evasion. Republicans didn’t say a word.

Nor do I remember Republicans complaining when Trump pardoned Charles Kushner, his son-in-law’s father, for tax evasion, among other crimes he had been found guilty of. Talk about special treatment. Compared to these cover-ups by Trump, Joe Biden offers a model of how presidents should remain hands-off with the Justice Department.

Hunter Biden’s excuse for not paying federal taxes in 2017 and 2018 was that he was a drug addict, barely able to function, never mind filing a tax return. Trump didn’t need an excuse for not paying federal taxes for 11 years because billionaires in America have special tax rules, protected by Republicans in Congress, exempting them from paying their fair share.

Also, Republicans are always trying to defund the IRS so our nation’s tax agency doesn’t have the staff to investigate their rich friends who don’t pay federal taxes.

After drug addiction recovery, Biden paid his 2017 and 2018 taxes, plus interest, in 2021. In fact, Biden paid more in taxes in 2017 and 2018 (more than $100,000 each year) than billionaire Trump did in 2016 and 2017 ($750 each year).

I’m also happy to see that Republicans are expressing some interest in regulating gun possession. This is especially surprising since many Republican-controlled states have recently passed laws gutting most gun regulations, even in the face of daily mass shootings in America.

Hunter Biden checked on his handgun application that he was not using drugs. This was false, which made his possession of a handgun illegal. However, what do you bet that Biden could have found a Republican lawyer willing to take his case to the Supreme Court and have the drug disqualifier declared unconstitutional under the Second Amendment?

Also, does anyone doubt that if Donald Trump Jr. was found to be using drugs while owning a handgun he and his Republican friends would be arguing that his Second Amendment rights were being violated? In this case, what side do you think most Congressional Republicans would be taking?

Hearing Republican outrage that Biden “got off easy” because he lied on a gun application while they continue to vote against reasonable gun regulation is great hypocrisy.

The investigation of Hunter Biden started in 2018 under Trump-appointed U.S. attorney for Delaware, David Weiss. After five years of looking into 15 years of Hunter Biden’s business affairs here and abroad, Weiss found Biden’s firearm possession and his tax issues.

For all the allegations and false charges by Republicans about Joe Biden and his son for alleged illegal foreign affairs and business dealings, Weiss found nothing of the sort. Of course, Republicans are disappointed by the facts.

And what do Republicans do when the outcome of an election or investigation does not go their way? They cried foul, of course. They blamed Attorney General Merrick B. Garland for giving Biden “special treatment” and for not allowing Weiss to expand his investigation to other alleged crimes. They presented two IRS officials who said Weiss told them Garland had put limits on his investigation.

Those charges, however, were immediately denied by Garland and Weiss. Garland stated that Weiss had “complete authority” to “continue his investigation and to make decisions to prosecute any way in which he wanted … .” Weiss followed with his own public statement that he had “full authority over the case.”

It should also be noted that Joe Biden and Garland could have removed Weiss from his position as U.S. attorney in Delaware after Biden became president two years ago.

Most presidents pick their own state attorneys after taking office, as Trump and other presidents have done when putting their own Justice Department team in place. However, in an effort to remove himself from the investigation of his son, Biden kept Weiss in his position, allowing him to complete his investigation.

Can anyone say with a straight face that Trump would have done the same if someone in his Justice Department was investigating his son? Does anyone doubt that Trump will immediately remove any and all federal attorneys involved in his own indictments, as well as any investigations of his family and friends, if and when he is re-elected?

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.