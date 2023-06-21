Tom Zirpoli: Republican excuses for Trump’s handling of classified documents are lazy and dishonest | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Listening to Republican officials make excuses for Donald Trump’s behavior regarding his handling of classified documents has been, shall we say, interesting.

We are now learning that many of the classified documents he carelessly stored at his Florida resort were about U.S. military and nuclear capabilities. But no big deal, according to many Republican officials.

There have been exceptions. Sen. Mitt Romney said, “By all appearances, the Justice Department and special counsel have exercised due care, afforded Mr. Trump the time and opportunity to avoid charges that would not generally have been afforded to others. Mr. Trump brought these charges upon himself by not only taking classified documents, but by refusing to simply return them when given numerous opportunities to do so.”

Romney is right, of course. Trump made his own bed. In January 2022, after the National Archives spent more than a year trying to convince Trump to return the documents he took from the White House, he turned over 197 classified documents. National Archives officials knew, however, that Trump had many more.

He refused to return the rest, so they sent him a subpoena. In response, Trump gave them 38 additional documents and then had his lawyer falsely certify that he did not have anymore. The day before his lawyer searched Trump’s home to ensure that he had returned everything, emails show that Trump ordered staff to move dozens of remaining boxes.

Also, according to his lawyer’s notes, Trump denied him access to certain parts of his home and office. Finally, after many additional chances to do the right thing, the FBI searched Trump’s home in August 2022 and found dozens of boxes of documents, including 102 classified and top-secret documents.

Romney and a few others aside, David Nir in the Daily Kos observes that “Republicans have come up with a truly dizzying number of excuses and smokescreens trying to cover up his wrongdoing” and they contradict one another.

To compare Trump’s behavior to the situation of former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton’s use of a private email server, or that of former Vice President Mike Pence’s or President Joe Biden’s situation is simply ignoring the facts or wishful thinking.

Clinton cooperated with the investigation into her email server from start to finish, and the inspector general assigned to her case concluded there was no evidence that Clinton intended to “conceal, remove or destroy the emails from government systems.” Nor did they find evidence that there was any “corrupt intent” on her part regarding the email server she set up for convenience.

Republicans also know that Trump’s behavior has been more than a little different from how Pence and Biden responded when their staff found a few classified documents in their possession.

Their lawyers initiated the call to the Justice Department to report what they found, immediately secured and returned the documents, and opened their homes and offices for further inspection by the FBI. Unlike Trump, they did not try to hide or keep any of the documents. Attempts by Republicans to compare their behavior to Trump’s are lazy and dishonest.

Republicans are pretending to be ignorant of the law when they say that Biden was “allowed” to keep boxes of documents from his 36 years as a U.S. senator, which he donated to the University of Delaware. Surely they know that, unlike former presidents, former senators own the documents and records from their tenure in the Senate.

Trump is also saying, post-indictment, that “all they had to do was ask” and he would have returned the documents. In fact, as reported in the Washington Post, Trump’s attorneys tried for months to get him to return the classified documents and avoid legal liability.

Yet, according to seven Trump advisers who talked to the Post, he refused. According to Trump’s attorney, Christopher Kise, Trump refused to even meet with Justice Department officials to negotiate an agreement that would have avoided legal liability.

You know Republicans are grasping at straws in defending Trump’s actions because they keep coming up with different explanations that do not match earlier explanations. For example, some have suggested the FBI planted the classified documents during their inspection.

Trump encouraged this conspiracy by saying, “Knowing them, and based on past performance, they probably later stuffed in other documents.” This is an interesting excuse since Trump admitted to taking the documents with the excuse that he had the “absolute right” to have them.

For a person so sure about his rights, he is making a lot of excuses and blaming everyone else for his predicament.

Trump also suggested that a photo taken in a Mar-a-Lago storage room of a toppled box spilling documents onto the floor was caused by FBI agents during their inspection of his home and office. He asked his supporters, “I wonder who did that? Did the FBI do that?” In fact, the photo of the spilled documents was taken in December 2021 by one of Trump’s aides eight months before the FBI searched his home in August 2022.

Romney was right. Trump has no one to blame but himself. As Trump’s former attorney general, Bill Barr, recently said, “This is not a circumstance where he’s the victim or this is government overreach. He provoked this whole problem himself. … He’s like a 9-year-old kid who’s always pushing the glass toward the edge of the table, defying his parents to stop him from doing it.”

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.