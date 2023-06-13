Tom Zirpoli: The facts vs. former President Donald Trump’s claims of innocence | COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On Aug. 18, 2016, candidate Donald Trump said at a campaign rally, “I’m going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information. No one will be above the law.”

He was referring to Hilary Clinton and her use of a private email server while secretary of state. Trump also said putting her email communications at risk of being hacked “disqualifies her from the presidency.”

As Maureen Dowd wrote for The New York Times, “Those statements obviously carried the same weight as his 2016 comments vowing to be so busy as president that he would never play golf again. What an utter phony.”

Special Counsel Jack Smith has indicted Trump on 37 counts of:

Taking thousands of documents from the White House, including more than 300 classified and top-secret documents;

Showing them to staff and guests at two of his resorts; trying to hide the documents from his own lawyers and, more importantly, federal agents;

Causing his attorneys to sign a false statement that all the documents had been returned;

And willfully ignoring a subpoena to return the documents to the National Archives.

Trump has given many excuses for his behavior. He said the documents belonged to him. He said the documents were “automatically declassified” because of “standing orders” whenever documents were removed from the White House.

He said “all they had to do was ask” and he would have returned the documents. But while Trump tries to claim his innocence, his behavior outlined in the indictment describes a man who does not believe the rule of law applies to him.

Trump could have turned over the documents at any time over the past two years and avoided prosecution. This is what his former vice president did and what Joe Biden did immediately after some classified documents were found in their homes and offices.

Both opened their homes and offices for inspection and neither tried to hide anything. Trump, however, with the help of his staff, went out of his way to hide documents, to the point of putting them in his bathroom and transporting them to a second home in order to keep his own attorneys, as well as federal agents, from finding them.

Trump understood the process for declassifying documents, according to aides at the White House. He is on tape telling guests the classified Pentagon documents he was inappropriately showing them were still classified and that he no longer had the authority to declassify them.

According to the evidence, a career government official who worked with the Obama and Trump administrations on handling classified documents testified that Trump and his staff “understood the process of declassifying.” The official refuted Trump’s claims he thought he “automatically declassified everything he took with him to Mar-a-Lago” because White House staff had “standing orders” to declassify anything he took out of the White House.

Zachary Cohen and Paula Reid of CNN reported that 18 former White House officials, including Trump’s chief of staff, testified they never heard of such a standing order. In addition, Robert O’Brien, Trump’s national security adviser, and Richard Grenell, Trump’s director of national intelligence, testified they made it “clear” to Trump that he could not declassify documents as a former president.

According to the indictment, emails from staff working at Mar-a-Largo document that Trump ordered them to move dozens of boxes of documents after he was subpoenaed to return them to the National Archives. Also, Trump knew all the documents had not been returned when his lawyers signed a statement stating they had been, causing them to sign a false statement.

After FBI agents searched his home, they found more than 100 classified and top-secret documents still in Trump’s possession and not returned as ordered by the subpoena.

Two of Trump’s attorneys resigned after Trump was indicted. Although Trump says he fired them, I’ll take their word over his that they resigned. My guess is they were tired of representing a client who could not be honest with his own lawyers.

Smith, the special counsel, is also looking into Trump’s actions related to the insurrection on Jan. 6. Again, some Republicans are saying because Trump thought he won the 2020 election, he had the right to question the election results.

We now know, however, that Trump hired two independent research firms to investigate voter fraud in the 2020 election and that both firms validated the election results.

The two firms, Berkeley Research Group and Simpatico Software Systems presented their findings to Trump, and those reports are now in the hands of Smith as evidence that Trump knew he lost the election fair and square. And that he had this information prior to the Jan. 6, 2021, capitol insurrection, and yet he still encouraged his supporters to storm the capitol and try to stop the House of Representatives from validating Biden’s election.

More than 1,000 Trump supporters have been found guilty of crimes related to the Capitol insurrection and attempts to overturn an American presidential election. It would only be fair, I believe, that as they face the consequences of their actions, Trump faces the consequences for his.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.