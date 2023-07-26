Tom Zirpoli: Institutional rankings could be unreliable, invalid and irrelevant | COMMENTARY

The U.S. News & World Report rankings of colleges, law and medical schools, as well as hospitals, have always been problematic.

However, since the U.S. News started ranking colleges in 1983 and expanded to hospitals in 1990, no one institution wanted to be left out. Thus, even with questions about the accuracy and worthiness of the rankings, participation was almost obligatory.

Slowly, however, colleges and hospitals are telling U.S. News, “No, thanks.” With some Ivy League colleges bowing out first, this gave other schools cover to do the same. Major law and medical schools are joining the boycott, and more recently, hospitals are doing the same.

Last month, St. Luke’s University Health Network in Pennsylvania announced it would no long submit data to the publication listing “misguided methodology” as one of several concerns. Its withdrawal from the rankings game was quickly followed by the University of Pennsylvania Health System.

The Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York put out a statement that the rankings “lack accuracy, validity, and relevance.” I will briefly address each one of these concerns.

Reliability refers to the accuracy of the data collected and used in the rankings. If you use unreliable data in your study, you get an unreliable outcome. No amount of fancy statistics can correct inaccurate data.

One of the challenges with the reliability of the data used in these rankings is that a significant amount of the data used is self-reported. Studies have shown that these data are not always accurate. Colleges and hospitals want to do well in the rankings and are motivated to report their data in a way that puts them in the best light.

A measurement is valid when it actually measures what you say it does. For example, a math test is valid if it truly measures a student’s math ability. However, if the test includes many reading problems (e.g., John went to the store with $1. He spent 25 cents. How much will John receive in change?), how a student scores might reflect his or her reading ability more than math skills. For that student, the test might not be a valid math test.

The challenges of getting valid information in order to rank one college or hospital as the second best in the nation or the 10th best are too numerous to review here. But let me give you one example. Does a higher reported death rate make one hospital worse than a second hospital with a lower death rate?

At first glance, one might think it does. However, suppose the first hospital has the ability and willingness to treat sicker patients with more complex medical needs than the second hospital. Or, perhaps, the first hospital receives more trauma patients because of its location within a large city compared with the second hospital located in a quiet rural setting.

Looking at death rates without understanding the variables producing those numbers can be misleading. In fact, a higher death rate might be reflective of a superior hospital with the expertise and capacity to accept the most-difficult cases.

Student and patient sampling is critical to any research study or survey. What we know about students attending thousands of different colleges in America and the patients walking into thousands of emergency departments across our nation is that they are vastly different. It depends on location, the specialties of that institution, and a variety of other variables that make comparisons across institutions challenging at best.

The student experience is a big factor in college rankings. But can we really compare the experience of students attending the Naval Academy in Annapolis with students attending McDaniel College in Westminster?

What about comparing private schools with public schools or residential schools with commuter schools? These differences don’t mean one institution is better than the other. Rather, they serve different constituents and have different missions.

Dr. J. Larry Jameson, dean of the medical school at the University of Pennsylvania, found that competing for good rankings forced many medical schools to select students with the highest test scores over students with other important skills that might make them better family physicians or orthopedic surgeons.

In fact, using standardized test scores, such as the SAT, has been found to be so limiting in predicting student success that many schools have eliminated the SAT requirement or made it optional. Yet, these scores are still used to rank colleges.

The last issue is relevance or what I call personal relevance. Students are different today than they were in 1983 when US News started ranking colleges. More students are attending institutions of higher education and they have more choices, including great community colleges and technical schools.

The best school for any particular student should depend on that student’s preferences and needs on a variety of variables such as academic interests, budget, the school’s course flexibility if a student is a single parent or must hold down a job and hundreds of other variables.

Students should attend the school that allows them, with their individual needs and preferences, to be successful.

Knowing which hospitals have the best cancer or heart centers is certainly helpful if and when I have a specific medical need. I can certainly get that information from multiple sources without artificial hospital rankings.

We like our family doctor because when we visit his office he sits down and listens to us. He personally returns our phone calls — rare these days — and helps us navigate our healthcare needs.

I have never thought of asking him how his medical school was ranked. What I do care about, however, is that he is highly rated by the Zirpoli Family Survey.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.