Tom Zirpoli: President Joe Biden stands out on the world stage as Republicans fight culture wars | COMMENTARY

Still trying to push their minority beliefs on us, House Republicans last week added a long list of demands to a must-pass $886 billion National Defense Authorization bill.

As pointed out by historian Heather Cox Richardson, because this bill is fundamental to national security, it has been considered “must-pass legislation” and has received bipartisan support since 1961.

But Republicans are trying to force their anti-abortion, anti-transgender and anti-diversity policies on our military. Not a single Republican had the courage to vote against linking a 5.2% pay raises for military personnel with these amendments that have no chance of passing in the Senate and becoming law.

On the Senate side, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has politicized military promotions — a first in the U.S. Senate — and is holding up more than 250 promotions to protest healthcare policies that allow American women in uniform to receive an abortion. Among other empty leadership slots, the hold leaves the Marines without a commandant for the first time since 1910.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY., said, “Extreme MAGA Republicans have hijacked a bipartisan bill that is essential to our national security … weaponized it in order to jam their extreme right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people.”

While Republicans were busy holding our troops hostage while they fight their culture wars, President Joe Biden has been busy fighting a real war along with our NATO partners against Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The NATO summit, which ended last week, featured a surprise announcement that Turkey was dropping its hold on Sweden from joining the alliance and becoming NATO’s 32nd member.

This follows the admittance of Finland, Sweden’s neighbor. Finland shares an 832-mile border with Russia. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland and Sweden immediately observed that joining NATO was vital for their national security and requested membership.

While Republicans are holding up military pay raises and promotions, Biden was seen by the world as a leader and statesman at the NATO meetings, building partnerships to fight Putin, not our own troops. Biden is widely credited with months of behind-the-scenes negotiations that secured the agreement between Turkey and Sweden.

While most of the free world understands the significance and need to fight Russian aggression in Europe, more than 70 Republicans voted last week to support two bills by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., to end all funding and support for the soldiers in Ukraine who are literally fighting for their nation’s freedom. I’m sure Russian President Vladimir Putin was pleased with the Republican help.

History will record that Biden provided the leadership to bring NATO together, stronger than ever, to stand against Russia’s aggression, and to fight for democracy and freedom in Ukraine and beyond.

After all of their talk about being “freedom fighters,” Republicans seem to have forgotten that dictators like Putin are against democracy, freedom, and everything America stands for. They seem to want to emulate strongmen like Putin who, interestingly, is also fighting a war against gays and transsexuals in Russia.

As pointed out by Steve Benen writing for The New York Times, “In the same Finnish presidential palace where Donald Trump five years ago … held a disastrous press conference in which Trump defended Putin, took cheap shots at his own country and sided with Putin over the judgment of U.S. intelligence professionals, Biden today sent Moscow a very different message.”

In his post-summit visit to Finland, Biden said, “When Putin and his craven lust for land and power unleased his brutal war on Ukraine, he was betting NATO would break apart. He thought our unity would shatter at the first testing. He thought democratic leaders would be weak. But he thought wrong.”

Biden added, “We’re going to help Ukraine build a strong defense across land, air, and sea. A force of stability in the region to deter against any and all threats.”

With all the talk about Biden’s age and mental capacity, his decades of experience on the world stage made a positive difference for the U.S., NATO and the defense of democracy around the world. As stated by Susan Walsh, writing for the Associated Press, Biden’s “choreographing” at the NATO summit “to meet US goals demonstrated considerable diplomatic skill.”

With the addition of Sweden to NATO and a near military coup in Moscow, the past month has not been friendly to Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.

But, of course, Republicans voting to cut off funding to fight Russian aggression, as well as linking America’s continued national security with their culture wars, must give Putin hope as he waits for the possibility that his friend, Donald Trump, will come to his rescue in 2024.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.