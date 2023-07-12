Tom Zirpoli: It’s impossible for minority students to catch up with the advantages white students have received | COMMENTARY

In 1965, a Black student named Diane Cowan tried to enroll in Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Mississippi. But, because Black public school students were not allowed to attend the all-white public high school, she was denied and sent, instead, to the all-Black East Side High School.

Many Americans might be surprised to learn that it took the federal courts until 2016 to stop this obvious discrimination against Blacks from entering Cleveland High School. The public school had been open for five decades. Yet, seven years later, in 2023, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that U.S. colleges and universities can no longer use race as a factor in admissions in an attempt to make up for decades of discrimination.

For five decades in Cleveland, white students received preferential treatment in educational opportunities. Think about it: It took 51 years for a federal court to rule that Cowan must be allowed to attend Cleveland High School. It took just seven more years for a Republican-dominated Supreme Court to rule that students like Cowan do not deserve preferential treatment in college admissions. That’s even though they were denied entry into schools that would earn them college admission, an opportunity only provided to white students in Cleveland until seven years ago.

The situation in Cleveland is just one of many examples of how Black students in America have not received the same educational opportunities as their white peers. And it has been even worse at the college level.

White students received preferential treatment to attend Harvard for 211 years before Black applicants were considered. They had preferential treatment to attend Yale for 169 years.

Even then, when three Black students were finally allowed to attend Harvard, they were not allowed to continue their education at Harvard Medical School, for which they all qualified, because the white students there protested their admission. It would take another 19 years before the first Black student was allowed to graduate from Harvard Medical School.

Since Black students were not admitted to Harvard, Yale and other elite schools for many decades, and then only a few at a time for decades after, the overwhelming majority of the children and grandchildren of their graduates are white. Thus, most legacy students, whose applications receive preferential treatment, are mostly white.

Other student applicants receive special admission consideration because of donations made to the schools by parents or grandparents. Again, since white people were the only ones to graduate college for decades, it was white graduates who were employed in good-paying jobs that allowed them to make donations to these schools. Thus, again, the overwhelming majority of children benefiting from this additional level of preferential treatment are white.

Without some way to make up for almost two centuries of discrimination — as affirmative action tried to do — it will be impossible for minority students to catch up with the advantages white students have received within the American educational system.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote, “The time for making distinctions based on race had passed.” How convenient. Now that minorities are able to attend these schools and starting to reach their true potential, isn’t it interesting to hear white folks like Roberts claim that the playing field should now be leveled?

They never complained about the field not being level when they benefited. The fact that this ruling comes from members of the Supreme Court, smart people who benefited directly from affirmative action and legacy programs themselves, is shameful.

As a former professor at private and public colleges and universities, I am hopeful that my colleagues will continue to recruit and admit students whose parents were previously denied entrance to higher education because of discriminatory policies that favored white students. They can do this by admitting more first-generation students and looking for other clues about a student’s background without asking about the color of their skin.

Schools like Harvard and Yale should, and I believe will, stop using legacy admissions. Some elite schools, like Johns Hopkins and MIT, already have. They then need to build a wall between the admissions office and the development office so applicants are considered based on their qualifications and not their parents’ wealth.

Lastly, if we really want to level the playing field for college admissions as stated by the Supreme Court, we need to stop admitting students based on their athletic abilities. Many of these athletes, especially on male teams, never graduate before taking positions with professional teams. Colleges shouldn’t be used as a residency program for professional sports.

I find it interesting that in their ruling, the court allowed our nation’s military academies to continue to use affirmative action programs at their schools to ensure our future military leadership reflects the diversity of America and our military. But, shouldn’t academic, business, and corporate leadership in America also reflect the diversity of our nation? What is the court communicating with this exception for our nation’s military academies?

Lastly, remember when Republicans valued local control? If Harvard, a private college, wants to ensure its student population represents the general population, why is the court getting involved in telling it how to achieve that goal? If Yale recognizes that, after decades of discrimination against Black students, it wants to make up for past sins, why is the court getting involved? Where was the court when Harvard and Yale didn’t accept Black applicants for more than hundred years?

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.