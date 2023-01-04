Tom Zirpoli: George Santos will be a fitting addition to the Republican Party | COMMENTARY

One would think after all of the criticism he received for having dinner at his Florida home with antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, who is also a Holocaust denier, former President Donald Trump would be more careful about who he invites to his Mar-a-Largo home.

Yet, according to multiple Brazilian and U.S. media reports, Trump was planning to host Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at his Mar-a-Lago resort during New Year’s weekend. Other reports have Bolsonaro in Orlando, Florida. Wherever he is staying in Florida, he should have been home in Brazil attending the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Jan. 1. However, like Trump, Bolsonaro refuses to admit defeat and concede.

If the reports are true, perhaps we should start calling Trump’s resort “Mar-a-Loser,” It would not have been Bolsonaro’s first visit to Mar-a-Largo. As president, Trump hosted the autocrat in 2020. I envision the two former presidents — the world’s biggest sore losers — drowning in their election sorrows, perhaps trading NFT cards of each other, and sharing ideas on how they can con their followers into sending them more money.

I think Trump should consider a weekly television show at Mar-a-Largo, titled, “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?”

Speaking of con men, Michelle Cottle of The New York Times named Congressman-elect George Santos, Republican from New York, the “The Con Man” of 2022. This is an amazing accomplishment considering the competition. By volume alone, however, Santos wins the prize. As stated by Cottle, “Pick a campaign claim” made by Santos “and it was probably false.”

Thanks to excellent reporting by a Long Island newspaper, The North Shore Leader, and The New York Times, we know Santos lied on the campaign trail about his family history, religion, education, finances, and previous employment. He claims to be gay, but the Daily Beast revealed he had an undisclosed marriage to a woman. Even his name is in question as he has used other names in the past. Other than that, Santos is truthful.

Santos also made up stories about his parents and grandparents, including their heritage, religion and birthplace. The list goes on about this guy. For example, The New York Times found that in 2011 Santos was charged with embezzlement in a Brazilian court. The case never went to trial because he left the country before he was arrested.

Santos recently called his lies “resume embellishments.” Seriously? I had a colleague who embellished her resume by stating she had a Ph.D. instead of an Ed.D. That was an unnecessary resume embellishment. However, when you lie about your name, family history, as well as your religion, education and employment experience, that’s an indication of a psychological disorder, not a resume problem.

He might ot get away with his gross dishonesty, however. It seems he might have filed false financial statements, and there are questions about his campaign spending. Federal, state and local officials are investigating those questions.

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., top center, sits in the House chamber on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)

Interestingly, Republicans in Washington have remained silent about their future colleague. As Cottle wrote, “Even in a Republican Party trained to embrace alternative facts, this guy is testing the limits.” Then again, If Republicans can ignore their colleagues’ involvement in an attempt to overturn a presidential election, they will have no problem ignoring the dishonesty of their new colleague, whatever his name is.

Santos called Trump his “inspiration” to run for office so I’m sure he will soon receive a dinner invitation to Mar-a-Largo. The two of them should get along great. Perhaps they can collaborate on a book titled, “The Art of the Lie.”

Indeed, just last week we learned Trump lied to the American people when he said during his presidential campaign and during his presidency, repeatedly, that he could not release his tax records because he was being audited. Not true. Interestingly, even though the IRS is required to conduct annual audits of sitting presidents, the IRS did not start to audit Trump until his third year in office and only after Congress started asking questions.

Trump said during a presidential debate with candidate Joe Biden that he “paid millions” of dollars in taxes in 2016 and 2017. Not true. In fact, according to his tax records, Trump paid a mere $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017. In 2020, the billionaire paid no federal taxes and, in fact, received a refund. No wonder he didn’t want us to see his tax records.

Santos will fit right in with the current group of Republicans in Congress. According to FiveThirtyEight.com, 47% “of Republican candidates who ran for House, Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general” in 2022 “didn’t accept the legitimacy of the 2020 election.” Like Trump and Santos, they live in their own fantasy world.

It is my observation, however, that these politicians understand perfectly well that Trump lost the election. But, they can’t say so publicly out of fear of inviting Trump’s scorn and facing defeat at the polls. They don’t have the integrity or courage to tell the truth. Someday, their children and grandchildren will learn that when America’s democracy was threatened, their elders were cowards.

Santos will be a fitting addition to the Republican Party.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.