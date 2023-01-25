Tom Zirpoli: It’s clear that Republicans only want the best candidates | COMMENTARY

When 39-year-old Solomon Pena wanted to become the 2022 Republican nominee for an open seat in the New Mexico state legislature, party officials welcomed him with open arms. Harvey Yates, former chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party, thought Pena was “a very respectful, thoughtful young man” and donated $5,000 to his campaign.

Pena said all the right things on the campaign trail as he denounced feminism and “globalist elites,” and said he believed the 2020 presidential election had been rigged by “enemy combatants” who he wanted locked away in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, “for the remainder of their natural lives.” Indeed, he made enough crazy statements to qualify as a Republican candidate.

At the same time, Pena had an interesting history that, according to Simon Romero and Maggie Astor of The New York Times, was ignored by “some Republican officials.”

To begin with, Pena had a criminal record. Romero and Astor found that “he served nearly seven years in prison in New Mexico on charges including burglary and larceny after being part of a smash and grab crew that slammed vehicles into retail store … then stole items.”

On the campaign trail, Pena spoke often about his time in the Navy. What he failed to disclose, however, was that the Navy demoted him twice during his four years of service. He was also fired as a car salesman at an Albuquerque dealership after less than a month on the job. More recently, Pena was part of the Jan.6 insurrection crowd in Washington, D.C. However, there is no evidence of him entering the Capitol building.

Voters in New Mexico were smarter than Republican Party officials. Pena received just 26% of the vote. He refused to concede, of course. Instead, he has been arrested for allegedly hiring four men and giving them weapons to shoot up the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators who happened to be Democrats. The police investigating these shootings reported that Pena allegedly personally participated in at least one of the attacks.

Pena has been arrested and charged with allegedly being the “mastermind” for the attacks, criminal solicitation, attempted aggravated battery, shooting at homes from a moving vehicle and conspiracy. Since his arrest, he is also being investigated for receiving campaign funds from individuals allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking and for violation of campaign finance laws. In Pena’s car, used for at least one of the shootings, police found 893 fentanyl pills.

At the national level, there are plenty of other examples of Republicans’ willingness to look the other way at the character of their candidates and supporters, as long as they are Republicans, of course. Meanwhile, all Democrats need to be investigated.

I guess if you can support Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican from Georgia, who actually stated during her campaign that Jews used lasers from space to start forest fires in California, you can tolerate a candidate who crashed cars into stores to steal things.

No one best represents the new low standards for GOP officeholders than Congressman George Santos of New York, who was recently elected to a seat in the House even though most of his resume he touted as a candidate was fake. Santos lied about his religious background, his education (college and high school), his employment history, his parents’ history and much more. Indeed, we now know that Santos is not a Jew, his grandparents were not Holocaust refugees and his mother did not die at the World Trade Center on 9/11. The list goes on.

Santos is also accused of allegedly stealing $3,000 from a GoFundMe account that was supposed to be used for a disabled veteran’s dying service dog. He is also accused of stealing money in Brazil and skipping out of the country before his trial.

While Republicans plan to start numerous investigations targeting Democrats, the FBI and the Justice Department, they will continue to ignore Santos and his troubles with the law, as well as the former president’s numerous legal challenges.

Republicans in Congress actually put Santos on the House Small Business Committee, as well as the Science, Space, and Technology Committee. Dana Milbank of the Washington Post wrote, “What better place for a man whose stories are not of this world than the committee whose jurisdiction is in outer space?”

Rep. Bill Foster, Democrat from Illinois and a physicist with a Ph.D. from Harvard added, “I’m thrilled to be joined on the Science Committee by my Republican colleague, Dr. George Santos, winner of not only the Nobel Prize but also the Field Medal — the top prize in Mathematics — for his groundbreaking work with imaginary numbers.”

It was also revealed last week that Santos was allegedly a drag queen performer in Brazil under the name of Kitara Ravache, one of many names he has used in the past. Nothing wrong with that except Santos called the report “categorically false” before transitioning to “I was young and I had fun at a festival.” As stated by historian Heather Cox Richardson, “The party that has spent months grabbing headlines by attacking drag queens is now represented by one in Congress.”

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.