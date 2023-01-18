Tom Zirpoli: First priority for Republicans is to protect rich tax cheats | COMMENTARY

With their new majority in the House of Representatives, one might think Republicans would get to work addressing the major concerns of average Americans dealing with high inflation, access to affordable health and child care, and a host of other issues they face on a daily basis.

You would be wrong, of course. As stated by Jonathan Weisman of the New York Times, their first bill was to “cut billions in funding that Democrats passed to help crack down on tax cheats” like the two Trump Organization companies recently found guilty of 17 counts of tax fraud, falsifying business records and conspiracy.

Treasury Department spokeswoman Ashley Schapitl said, “The IRS audits nearly 80% fewer millionaires than a decade ago and this legislation would deny the agency much-needed resources to hire top talent to go after the $163 billion in taxes avoided by the top 1% annually. House Republicans’ legislation would allow wealthy and corporate tax evaders to continue avoiding taxes owed, increasing the burden on honest, hardworking families who pay their taxes with every paycheck.” She added, “We should have plenty of debates about tax policy, but we need a fairly and efficiently functioning IRS.”

Lucky for the average Americans who do pay their fair share of taxes and expect others to do the same, the Republican bill to cut IRA funding will not be approved in the Senate, where Democrats have the majority. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated, “The Senate Democratic Majority knows this is a giveaway to the multimillionaires and big corporations … it is well known that too many wealthy individuals and large corporations, through gaping loopholes, don’t pay their fair share of taxes.”

But Republicans will not give up. Last Tuesday, Congressman Earl Carter, a Republican from Georgia, introduced a bill to abolish the IRS altogether. In the past, silly bills like this would not receive a vote. With the MAGA folks running the House, however, silly bills like this one will likely get a vote.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the U.S. will hit its debt ceiling soon and, thus, Congress needed to increase the debt limit. Republicans, who have always raised the debt limit without question when Republicans sat in the White House, plan to force President Joe Biden to cut social spending as a condition for raising the debt ceiling.

As Heather Cox Richardson reminds us, our nation’s debt grew by about 40% under former President Donald Trump. I don’t remember Republicans losing sleep over the massive budget deficits under Trump. Under President Joe Biden, our nation’s budget deficit has actually decreased. For example, in 2021, it was $2.6 trillion; in 2022 it was $1.4 trillion.

Richardson wrote, “An obvious way to make up the difference between revenue and expenditures would be to increase revenue by stopping tax evasion and raising taxes on the very wealthy.” But Republicans prefer to cut social services for average Americans instead of demanding that the rich pay their fair share.

For the record, the Congressional Budget Office estimated the Republican bill to cut funding for the IRS would increase the federal deficit by nearly $115 billion over 10 years.

I can’t remember a time when Republicans came into the majority in the House or Senate and did not immediately vote on bills to reduce taxes for the rich and make access to abortion more difficult for women. They are like a broken record. Right on cue, after their vote to gut the IRS, the Republican House passed two anti-abortion bills.

Before their anti-abortion votes, Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina voiced concern that voting for more abortion restrictions could further alienate voters as it did against many GOP candidates in the 2022 midterm elections. She knows that a majority of Americans do not want additional abortion restrictions. “This is probably not the way to start off the week. We should be looking at measures for example making sure every woman has access to birth control,” Mace said during a televised appearance prior to her voting for both bills.

Yes, better access to birth control would be a pragmatic way to decrease abortions. But Republicans are not about solutions for the challenges facing average Americans. Their votes are more for show than for solving real problems.

On the Senate side of Congress where Democrats have control, they issued a values statement ending with the following sentence: “Democrats believe we can and should make life better for families across our nation.” Imagine that. Their list of priorities includes helping Americans deal with the rising cost of living, improving child care and lowing health care costs with extensions and expansions to The Affordable Health Care Act.

See the difference?

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams distinguished chair in special education at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.