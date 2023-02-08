Tom Zirpoli: More examples of reckless Republicans putting Americans at risk | COMMENTARY

Let’s face it, Republican Party leaders just don’t care about ordinary Americans. In the news this past week we can find multiple examples of Republicans putting Americans at risk for the sake of securing a few cheap campaign slogans.

As a Chinese spy balloon carrying about 1,000 pounds of equipment the size of three buses, according to the Pentagon, floated across the continental United States, Republicans were critical of the Biden administration. Republicans thought the balloon should be shot down while it passed over land instead of waiting for it to be safely over the Atlantic Ocean, where the equipment could then be collected and studied by the U.S. Navy.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said, “U.S. military commanders had determined downing the balloon while over land posed an undue risk to people across a wide area, due to the size and altitude of the balloon and its surveillance payload.” But Republicans in Washington, with no military experience, thought they knew better. As the balloon passed over Montana, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia said, “Biden should shoot down the Chinese spy balloon immediately … President Trump would have never tolerated this.”

Taylor Green is reckless with American lives and the facts. According to the Pentagon, Chinese spy balloons crossed the U.S. on three different occasions during Trump’s administration. None of them were destroyed over land or sea. I guess Trump was too busy playing golf.

The reckless Republican Party’s conspiracy theory about the federal government coming to take our gas stoves is another typical response from a political party operating on the promotion of fear vs. common sense. First, no one in the federal government has proposed banning gas stoves, never mind coming to take them from our homes.

Some local governments are promoting electricity over gas in future construction projects, as they should. But that has not stopped Republicans from making this a campaign talking point. Republican leaders want us to believe they are protecting us from the big government. I must say, however, I’m more afraid of the current crop of Republican leaders and their brand of big government control than I am of my gas stove.

It has been recognized for years that gas stoves pollute our homes with dangerous chemicals and might contribute to childhood asthma and other health concerns. In addition, these gases are a significant contributor to climate change. The science behind this today is better and the case against gas stoves is stronger. This information is provided so that ordinary Americans can make informed decisions when thinking of appliances to purchase. That is the message offered, not the message Republicans want you to hear.

Intelligent people take helpful information like this and make decisions about what they want to do. Fearful people, however, become threatened with the information they don’t understand, especially when their political leaders try to confuse the issue with fearful messages and conspiracy theories.

In addition to being cleaner, the new induction stoves offer a more energy-efficient choice. I appreciate the advice from government agencies and their scientists so that my family can make a more informed decision about our gas stove.

Republicans, however, are more interested in campaign slogans than helping ordinary Americans make healthy decisions. As has been repeatedly reported, death rates from COVID-19 have been significantly higher in Republican states and counties where citizens were made to feel suspicious about masks and vaccines that would have saved their lives. We also know from the past two years that a significant majority of people who were hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated. Yet, many Republican leaders continue to cast doubt on the safety and efficiency of vaccines.

In Mississippi, 38 rural hospitals are likely to close because Republican Gov. Tate Reeves refuses to accept an expansion of Medicaid funding offered by The Affordable Care Act. The hospitals are losing money because many of their patients can’t afford health insurance. If Reeves would allow them to enroll in Medicaid, 90% of the costs would be covered by the federal government. Currently, the hospitals in Mississippi, as in 11 other Republican-led states that refuse to accept expanded Medicaid funding, receive nothing for treating uninsured patients and it is driving them out of business.

Reeves told his fellow Republicans in the Mississippi legislature not to “cave under the pressure of Democrats and their allies in the media who are pushing for the expansion of Obamacare welfare, and social medicine.” A poll from Mississippi Today/Siena College found that about 80% of Mississippi voters support Medicaid expansion. Reeves’ reckless policy is not only putting his constituent’s health at risk but doesn’t represent the wishes of his constituents.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there were 647 mass shootings and more than 44,000 killed in the U.S. in 2022. The Republican Party is preventing us from dealing with the issue of gun violence that is out of control in America, putting thousands of Americans at risk of a random shooting. Dealing with this issue would require Republicans to face up to the powerful gun lobby.

Instead of saving American lives, however, they would rather talk about saving the gas stove.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.