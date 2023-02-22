Tom Zirpoli: Politicians continue to put political expediency over public safety | COMMENTARY

After Turkey suffered significant damage from a 1999 earthquake, candidate Recep Erdogan, seeking national office, campaigned on making buildings in Turkey safer and holding builders accountable for shabby work that caused buildings to collapse. After he became prime minister in 2003 and president in 2014, however, Erdogan became more concerned with Turkey’s failing economy, high unemployment and sinking poll numbers.

In order to stimulate the economy and increase employment, he relaxed building codes, even in earthquake zones, according to Peter Smith on the PBS News Hour, resulting in a building boom. Erdogan was frequently featured when new buildings opened, especially apartment buildings that provided housing for his constituents.

During the earthquake on Feb. 6, many of these buildings collapsed and tens of thousands of people were killed. Aware of his previous role as a cheerleader for rapid construction and the relaxation of building codes, Erdogan has been on the defensive. He ordered the arrest of builders and said he would hold them accountable for the shabby construction. Of course, the person most responsible is the politician who put political expediency over public safety in the first place.

One does not have to look far to see similar examples of politicians taking shortcuts with public safety for political gain. Just look at the American railroad industry and the tragic derailment that occurred on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. The derailment of 50 rail cars, including about a dozen carrying hazardous chemicals, has polluted the air, ground and water after many of the railcars leaked highly toxic chemicals and caught fire. Almost 5,000 people have been evacuated and many families are wondering if it will ever be safe to return home.

After a significant rail accident in 2014 that also spilled dangerous chemicals, former President Barak Obama issued an executive order in 2015 requiring rail cars carrying hazardous materials to have, among other safety measures, electronically controlled pneumatic brakes by 2023.

The executive order was overturned in 2017 by former President Donald Trump upon the request of the railroad industry that endorsed his candidacy and donated more than $6 million to Republicans during the 2016 election cycle. The rail industry said the safety measures mandated by Obama were too expensive.

However, according to Peter Eavis and Mark Walker, writing for The New York Times, while the number of accidents has increased, Norfolk Southern has been making record profits in recent years. The railroads have successfully lobbied against making trains safer to “bolster their profit margins by keeping a lid on costs,” according to Eavis and Walker. It’s a familiar story of profits over safety with Republicans calling for more deregulation.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress are blaming President Joe Biden for the accident, not Trump, who allowed the rail industry to avoid the safety measures ordered by his predecessor. In addition, most Republicans voted against Biden’s infrastructure bill that provided billions of dollars for safety upgrades to the railroad system.

“It would never have happened under a Republican-controlled infrastructure bill,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, said on Fox News. In fact, Republicans have never offered an infrastructure bill — a running joke during the Trump administration — and did not object when Trump overturned Obama’s safety orders.

Republicans are also blaming Biden for a poor response to the rail accident. Yet, they fail to mention that Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, initially refused to accept help offered by Biden after the derailment. Normally, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), upon a presidential disaster declaration, would respond and help residents with temporary housing and other needs.

But after the accident, DeWine refused to request a federal disaster declaration by Biden that is necessary to allow FEMA to act. When asked about this, DeWine responded, “We will not hesitate” to ask the president to help “if we’re seeing a problem or anything, but I’m not seeing it.”

The people in Ohio begged to differ and DeWine has since accepted federal assistance.

DeWine reminds me of other Republican governors who refuse to accept expanded federal Medicare assistance in their states. leaving millions of their citizens, unnecessarily, without health care insurance.

Instead of thinking about how to invest in our nation’s infrastructure and the needs of citizens, Republicans in Congress are laser-focused on approving more tax cuts for corporations and their rich donors. At the same time they criticize Biden for our national debt, 70 Republicans introduced a bill last week making the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent.

The Trump tax cuts have added significantly to our nation’s debt and a continuation of them, according to the Congressional Budget Office, would add another $2.2 trillion to the debt through 2032. In addition, the CBO said the extension of the tax cuts would “deliver an average tax cut of $175,710 to the richest 0.1 percent” of Americans.

It is easy to recognize Republican priorities. Just look at their actions.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair of Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.