Tom Zirpoli: Parties have different solutions for the national debt | COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden had to be feeling pretty good a couple of weeks ago when the January jobs report was released.

Economists, who have been warning about a coming rescission for more than a year now, predicted around 200,000 new jobs were created in January. Instead, the economy grew by 517,000 new jobs in January. That would be a good annual number for most presidents, never mind for one month. For Biden, however, it is a continuation of two years of record job growth.

The backdrop of this was the news of tech companies laying off thousands of employees. What was seldom reported, however, was that these layoffs followed two years of record hiring by these same tech firms (think Google and Microsoft), some of which doubled the number of employees before recently laying off about 10% of them. The net result is still a lot of new hiring, not just in the tech sector, but across the economy.

This all adds up to a record two-year job growth in 2021 and 2022, Biden’s first two years in office, of more than 12 million new jobs, as well as a 54-year low unemployment rate of 3.4%.

To put Biden’s 12 million new jobs into perspective, consider that the president with the largest job growth in modern history is Bill Clinton with 18.6 million new jobs over eight years in the White House. Averaged out, that is about 2.3 million jobs per year. Biden is averaging more than 6 million new jobs per year. His predecessor had a negative job growth over his four years in office.

In other words, more jobs were lost during former President Donald Trump’s time in the White House than were developed. He can thank the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the tariffs he placed on Chinese imports, for the negative job growth.

Jan Hatziur, Goldman Sachs’ chief economist, reports “The economy is strong” and “Clearly, the economy is doing a lot better than many forecasters and, indeed, the consensus of forecasters, is saying.” A majority of Americans agree — 57% of Americans report that their personal financial situation is good, according to a recent poll by The Associated Press and The Center for Public Affairs Research.

Biden is taking a victory lap around the country at multiple ground-breaking ceremonies where infrastructure projects are taking off. As Rafi Schwartz wrote for theweek.com, “During former President Trump’s administration, the phrase ‘infrastructure week’ became something of a running joke thanks to the many, many unfulfilled to roll out a comprehensive plan addressing the nation’s aging bridges, highways, and beyond. Less than one year into his term, Biden signed a $1.2 trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure package into law.”

Republicans say they are concerned about our national debt, a concern they reveal only when a Democrat sits in the White House. They were not concerned about the debt during the Trump administration when Trump added $7 trillion to the national debt and forced Congress to raise the debt limit three times. Trump’s contribution to our national debt makes up 22.3% of the current total, according to Newsweek. And he was in office for just four years.

Interestingly, Republicans in Congress never asked Trump to first cut spending, as they have with Biden, before giving him three increases to the debt limit. And when asked what they want Biden to cut, most Republicans are silent, fearful of what their plans might mean for the next election.

Some Republicans have been open about plans to put continued Social Security and Medicaid funding up for a vote. Florida Sen. Rick Scott proposed an 11-point plan, panned by Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, to sunset Social Security and Medicare every five years. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson went further and recommended these programs be re-approved, or not, annually. In these cases, House Republicans would simply refuse to bring the re-approval bills up for a vote.

While Republicans want cuts to federal spending — a majority of which goes to the military, Social Security and Medicare, Democrats want to address America’s budget deficit by looking at our current tax system that allows rich Americans and corporations to avoid paying their fair share. As Biden has pointed out, many companies making billions in profits pay a lower tax rate than most teachers and nurses.

Consider that in 2022, Exxon reported a record $55.7 billion profit. Chevron doubled its 2021 profits to $36.5 billion in 2022. Yet, Americans were forced to pay unnecessarily high gas prices in 2022. While they are fleecing Americans at the pump, these companies pay a very low rate on their federal taxes. Democrats have called for a minimum 15% tax on record corporate profits, but Republicans are against the idea.

“No billionaire should pay a lower tax rate than a school teacher or a firefighter,” Biden said during his State of the Union address. Republicans, however, are not interested in demanding that the rich pay their fair share. In fact, many are proposing more tax cuts just as they continue to try to decrease funding for the Internal Revenue Service.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears on Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.