Tom Zirpoli: Republican hypocrisy abounds on their demands for personal freedom | COMMENTARY

For many Republicans, mandating that people wear a mask in public spaces to protect the community from a deadly virus is a violation of personal freedom. However, when it comes to the rest of the human body, particularly the female body, some Republicans see no problem in regulating what body parts need to be covered.

In Missouri, Republican state legislators didn’t like looking at the exposed shoulders and arms of their female colleagues, so they — mostly men — voted for a dress code mandating these body parts be covered with a jacket, blazer or cardigan when the legislature was in session.

Advertisement

Missouri state Rep. Peter Merideth (D) called out thehypocrisy by stating, “You all had a conniption fit the last two years when we talked about maybe, maybe wearing masks in a pandemic to keep each other safer. How dare the government tell you what you have to wear over your face?”

Others have pointed out that while many Republicans thought requiring students to wear masks in schools to protect themselves and other students from COVID-19 was a breach of personal freedom, the same Republicans had no problem approving and enforcing strict dress codes for the same students.

Advertisement

In Texas, where the Republican governor argued in court that mask mandates violated the “personal freedom” of students and their parents, Judge Lina Hidalgo responded, “Most schools already have rules on skirt lengths, should, neckline, midriff exposure and more. Let’s be real; requiring kids to cover their nose and mouth in a pandemic isn’t a ‘freedom’ issue.”

Missouri and Texas Republicans aren’t the only ones who talk about personal freedom only when it is convenient to their beliefs. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is now regulating the books citizens are allowed to read in schools and public libraries, the advice they may receive from their doctors and the topics they are allowed to study in school. Moreover, DeSantis is likely to run for president of the United States in 2024 so he can regulate the rest of us the way he regulates life in Florida.

A new law promoted by DeSantis states that teachers are no longer allowed to bring books into their classrooms that have not first been “vetted” by state-trained media specialists who must approve each and every book in school libraries and classrooms before students can access them. Books donated by parents or parent associations or purchased by teachers for their own classrooms are no longer permitted in schools.

Because there are literally tens of thousands of potential books for K-12 students, the approval process could take years. In the meanwhile, teachers are required to box up their classroom libraries or risk a felony prosecution for having an unapproved book in their classrooms. The DeSantis administration has suggested that these rules also apply to public libraries.

All of this is happening because DeSantis doesn’t trust Florida teachers who, he believes, might be trying to “groom” students with “leftist ideologies” or make students — mostly white students — feel “uncomfortable” while reading American history. Examples of forbidden topics include the history of slavery and racism in America, the Holocaust and any other topic that might make a white student feel “uncomfortable.”

There was a time when the Republican Party was a champion of local government and school control. Today, Republican state governors want control over laws and rules of local governments and school boards. DeSantis has led the charge in this regard by taking away the authority of local county commissioners, city mayors and school boards to make their own decisions on policy, and threatened them with state funding cuts and other legal consequences if they disobey.

In addition to controlling what students can read, DeSantis also wants to control what courses students can take in high school. He recently ordered his Department of Education to reject an Advanced Placement high school course on African American studies because, he said, the course lacked “educational value” and called it “a vehicle for political agenda.”

DeSantis has declared war on parents who have transgender children, as well as their medical providers. According to DeSantis, parents, teachers and doctors are indoctrinating these children, yet he fails to see how his own political policies are an effort to control, indoctrinate and force others to accept his personal beliefs and values.

Advertisement

While DeSantis is busy regulating the personal lives of the people of Florida, the Miami Herald reported last week that about 800,000 Floridians will lose their Medicaid in April when federal COVID-19 emergency coverage, provided by the Biden administration, comes to an end. Because of DeSantis, Florida is one of just 11 states that has decided not to accept expanded Medicaid coverage available through the Affordable Care Act.

DeSantis, like other Republican governors who refuse to expand Medicaid coverage for their citizens, believes the Affordable Care Act is an example of federal government overreach and an intrusion into their state.

For DeSantis, helping his citizens secure necessary health care insurance for their families is government overreach, but telling citizens what books they can read, courses they can study in school or regulating their sexuality is fair game.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.