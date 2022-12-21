Tom Zirpoli: GOP’s hypocrisy on hostage trades and arms sales | COMMENTARY

Republicans can’t believe that President Joe Biden, given the chance, would negotiate the release of Brittney Griner from Russia. They are upset, apparently, because they don’t think a black, female, professional basketball player deserved to be traded for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer. Some thought former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, held in Russia on spy charges, should have been traded instead. Of course, Russia did not give Biden that option.

Republicans seemed to forget that Whelan was taken captive during the Trump administration and that, according to multiple former Trump administration officials, Trump had little interest and made little effort to secure Whelan’s release. In fact, Trump recently admitted he turned down a Whelan for Bout trade deal with Russia.

Republicans are not used to having a president in the White House who cares about Americans held prisoner abroad and makes an effort to bring them home. While Trump was president, it appears the fate of American prisoners in places like Russia and North Korea was less important than his infatuation with their autocratic presidents. He had, according to former aides, little concern for people like Whelan. That is until Biden took office. Then, all of a sudden, Trump acts as if he cares about Whelan’s situation.

Other Republicans are following Trump’s hypocrisy. As Joe Scarborough said on the “Morning Joe” show, “the same Republicans that were criticizing Joe Biden for not bringing Paul Whelan home failed to place blame on the man who was actually in the White House when Whelan was arrested illegally, jailed illegally. Why didn’t Donald Trump do anything in 2018 to get Paul Whelan home? Why didn’t he do anything in 2019 to get Paul Whelan home? Why didn’t Donald Trump do anything in 2020 to get Paul Whelan home? He was praising Vladimir Putin the entire time. Why not actually call his buddy and ask him to release an American? I guess because he just didn’t give a damn.”

Paul Whelan’s brother, David Whelan, also found Trump’s recent comments inconsistent with his actions as president. “Former President Trump appears to have mentioned my brother’s wrongful detention more in the last 24 hours,” said David Whelan, “than he did in the two years of his presidency in which Paul was held by Russia (zero).”

Trump said, “I wouldn’t have made the deal for a hundred people in exchange for someone that has killed untold numbers of people with his arms deals.”

Yet, Whelan’s capture and detention in Russia during the Trump administration did not lessen Trump’s admiration of Putin. Nor did the detention of Americans by other dictators Trump seemed to admire. Otto Warmbier, for example, was held in North Korea and released to the Trump administration after 17 months of captivity. Warmbier returned home in a coma after receiving a significant brain injury while a prisoner. American doctors said he had suffered “extensive loss of brain tissue in all regions of his brain.” He died within days of returning to the U.S.

Regardless of North Korea’s treatment of Warmbier, Trump continued to seek out President Kim Jong Un and visited with the dictator. “We fell in love,” said Trump during a rally in Wheeling, West Virginia. Trump told the crowd about how Kim Jong Un wrote him “beautiful letters, and they’re great letters. And then we fell in love.”

“I like Kim, he likes me,” Trump said. At the time, North Korea was holding three additional American prisoners. If Trump talked to Kim Jong Un about American prisoners held in North Korea, he never mentioned it. Nor did he mention talking to Kim about Warmbier’s injuries.

The position taken by some Republicans that Bout, a Russian arms dealer, should not have been traded for anyone because he sold arms that could be used to kill Americans is rich with hypocrisy. Since when do Republicans care about people selling arms to kill Americans? It happens every day in America and Republicans have refused to do anything about it. If they are so concerned about people selling and purchasing arms to kill Americans, why don’t they start with the gun dealers right here in America and vote for basic gun control legislation?

The bottom line is that dozens of Americans are currently held in foreign prisons for political reasons. Trading for prisoners or hostages has always been a questionable strategy because it provides incentives for the hostage takers to find more victims. Yet, American presidents — Democrats and Republicans — have traded money, arms and American-held prisoners in order to bring American prisoners and hostages home. Contrary to one former president who said he would leave behind a hundred Americans rather than trade one Russian arms dealer, we are Americans and we do what we need to do, and always have done, to bring our fellow Americans home.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.