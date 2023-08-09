Tom Zirpoli: Biden’s investments shine while Republicans push for a shutdown | COMMENTARY

Georgia’s Republican congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Green, gave a speech at the Turning Points Action Conference a few weeks ago to fire up the GOP base against the re-election of President Joe Biden.

What she intended to be a critical review of Biden’s first two years in office, however, turned out to be a tribute to his job performance. The Biden administration posted the speech and tweeted, “I approve this message.”

Taylor Green said the president “had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started.” She said Biden has been working on “programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, labor unions. And he is still working on it.”

Well, I hope so. Aren’t our elected officials supposed to be working to improve educational opportunities for our children? Shouldn’t the president be working to improve our nation’s infrastructure and transportation network? Don’t we want him to protect Medicare and Medicaid?

Isn’t Taylor Green happy Biden is trying to help people living in “rural poverty?” After all, rural America is where most Republican voters live.

It sounds like Taylor Green is criticizing Biden for doing his job. The White House made this same point by responding, “Caught us. President Biden is working to make life easier for hardworking families.”

The infrastructure bill criticized by Taylor Green was put together by Democrats and Republicans and passed by the House and Senate in a bipartisan manner. While Taylor Green and many other MAGA Republicans voted against the popular bill, many of them were happy to participate in ribbon-cutting ceremonies when infrastructure projects were started in their districts.

In fact, some Republicans who voted against the bill showed up at the ribbon-cutting ceremonies and touted the benefits of the project they just voted against.

Why Taylor Green is complaining about Biden protecting Medicare and Medicaid, two programs with wide support among Americans from both political parties, is beyond me. Her comments, however, add more evidence to the argument that these programs would be cut if Republicans had the votes in the House and Senate to do so.

Meanwhile, Biden is busy creating new jobs faster than any other president in our nation’s history. It took President Bill Clinton, who still holds the record, eight years to add 18.6 million new jobs. Biden has created more than 13 million jobs thus far and will likely break Clinton’s eight-year record in less than four years.

The unemployment rate stands at 3.5%, a 50-year low. Significantly, many of Biden’s new jobs have been in manufacturing. Remember when everyone complained about manufacturing jobs leaving America?

Biden reversed that trend by investing in American manufacturing. An example of this has been his investment in America’s computer chip manufacturing so our nation is not held hostage by other nations where computer chips are made. These chips are necessary in almost everything we build, including cell phones, computers and weapon systems used by our military.

The government announced in July that the gross domestic product grew by 2.4% during the second quarter of 2023, above expectations. As explained by economic analyst Steven Rattner, “The US economy is over 6% larger than it was before the pandemic,” while inflation continues to fall from its pandemic highs.

Many economists credit Biden’s investments in infrastructure and domestic manufacturing for our ability to avoid a long-pending economic recession. Instead, businesses and consumers are spending and investing, not retreating into a recession, while the stock markets are responding with record highs.

While Republicans continue to ignore the effects of climate change on our daily lives and push for more coal burning, Biden’s investments in clean energy have spurred the development and manufacturing of other products that we had to import from China.

An example of this is the manufacturing of solar panels. First Solar, our nation’s largest solar panel manufacturer, recently announced it was going to build a fifth factory in the U.S. It is able to do this because of government loans and grants provided by the Biden administration.

Instead of having to importcomputer chips and solar panels, America can now manufacture their own. This drives down prices for consumers, but more importantly, makes America less dependent on China for critical items necessary for economic development and national security. And they make America more energy independent.

What sums up the difference between Democrats and Republicans today is that Democrats want to invest in America and in the American people. They view the federal government as a positive agent of economic development that can lift all boats.

With the exception of helping the rich with more tax cuts, Republicans openly state they would prefer to disable the government by defunding important agencies or shutting the whole thing down. They are not shy about it either.

Even the U.S. military, which once received bipartisan support, is no longer protected from the Republican Party’s efforts to shut down the government. For the past eight months, Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville has held up hundreds of military promotions because he doesn’t like the military’s healthcare policy on abortion rights.

After failing to pass 11 of 12 spending bills necessary to keep the government running past Sept. 30, Republicans in the House voted to take a six-week recess.

Congressman Bob Good, R-Va., recently stated aloud what most Republicans in Congress seem to believe: “We should not fear a government shutdown. Most of what we do up here is bad anyway.” By “we,” I’m sure Good was referring to his fellow Republicans.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.