Tom Zirpoli: The Hunter Biden Republican Distraction Show goes on and on | COMMENTARY

In 2014, Hunter Biden, a Delaware lawyer at the time, was asked to serve on the board of directors for a Ukrainian energy company called Burisma. He served a five-year term and left the board in 2019.

Biden was certainly asked to join the board because his father was vice president of the United States. Burisma’s board was made up of many high-profile members, including former members of the George W. Bush administration and John Kerry’s presidential campaign.

This is common practice among international energy companies that use their boards to increase their profile and business connections around the world. Unlike non-profit boards, for-profit board members are well-paid. It is a good gig if you can get it and Hunter Biden landed a good gig.

If Republicans want to go after Hunter Biden for taking advantage of his father’s position to land a lucrative position on the Burisma board, they may also want to look at former President Donald Trump’s children. They made lucrative business deals with other nations, including China and Saudi Arabia, during and after their dad was president. Worse, they were government employees. Biden was a private citizen.

For more than six years, Republicans have been trying to find evidence to support their unfounded charges that Joe Biden received money from Ukraine, Chinaand other countries wile helping his son.

This became big news in 2018 when Trump, during a phone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made it clear that military support for Ukraine was contingent upon Zelenskyy initiating an investigation against the Bidens in order to give the appearance they were involved in some sort of corruption.

Zelenskyy refused to go along with Trump’s plan and now you know why MAGA Republicans are not supportive of helping Ukraine fight Russian aggression.

In 2018, the Trump administration appointed a federal prosecutor, David Weiss, to investigate the Biden family’s dealings with Burisma and beyond. When Joe Biden became president in 2020, he kept Weiss on the job so Weiss could complete his investigation.

After five years of work, Weiss completed his investigation in 2023. To the disappointment of many Republicans, however, Weiss did not find any corruption or illegal payments to either Biden.

Weiss did find and charged Hunter Biden for failing to pay taxes on time in 2017 and 2018. He actually paid the taxes, plus interest and late fees, in 2022. Weiss also found that Hunter Biden had purchased a gun while undergoing drug addiction treatment, which is illegal.

Republicans are now attacking Weiss, a Trump appointee, for not finding the evidence of corruption they have been looking for to smear Joe Biden and possibly impeach him.

Weiss has not been their only disappointment. Several people deemed “credible” witnesses of Biden family corruption have either failed to provide any evidence or have simply disappeared.

When Trump was looking for Biden family corruption in Ukraine, he sent his one-time attorney, Rudy Giuliani, along with Lev Parnas, a Ukrainian-born American, to Ukraine to interview government and Burisma officials. They came back empty-handed, but that didn’t stop Giuliani from making false accusations.

Parnas, however, recently sent a 10-page letter to Congressional Oversight Committee investigating the Biden family and stated there was “no evidence” and “there never has been” evidence of Biden family corruption in Ukraine. Parnas confessed that he and Giuliani “spread misinformation” about the Biden family on Fox News and other media sources.

He also confessed that “conspiracy theories” were “spread by people who knew exactly what they were doing.” He wrote that Giuliani knew the corruption charges against the Biden family were false and admitted that during 2018 and 2019. Parnas said he participated in meetings and phone calls between Giuliani and Ukrainian officials in an effort “to pressure them” on behalf of Trump “to launch an investigation” into the Biden family before the 2020 presidential election in order to discredit Biden.

Another “credible witness” is Gal Luft, co-director of the Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, and former Trump adviser during and after his first presidential campaign. Luft had evidence, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Kentucky, that Biden had taken payments from foreign governments when he was vice president.

Their hopes were soon dashed, however, as Luft was recently identified by the FBI as a foreign agent for China. He was also working for Iran, according to the indictment, selling illegal arms. Luft was arrested in Cyprus, skipped bail and is now an international fugitive.

The indictment reads that he was working “to covertly recruit and pay, on behalf of principals based in China, a former high-ranking U.S. government official … including in 2016 while the former official was an adviser to the then-president-elect [Trump], to publicly support certain policies with respect to China.”

As Republican Party adviser Tim Miller wrote, “So the guy who was supposedly going to blow the whistle on Biden taking payments from foreigners was actually paying off Trump admin officials himself on behalf of China!!”

Last week, Congressman Jamie Raskin, also on the Oversight Committee, accused the committee’s chair, Comer, of hiding evidence that would clear Joe Biden of wrongdoing. Raskin said that Comer “not only failed to develop any evidence of wrongdoing by President Biden but has, in fact, uncovered substantial evidence” supplied by the FBI “to the contrary.”

Meanwhile, Trump is waiting to receive his third and fourth sets of indictments.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.