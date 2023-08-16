Tom Zirpoli: The Republicans’ quandary with voting and majority rule | COMMENTARY

Republicans in Ohio are upset because voters there will have the opportunity in November to vote on a state constitutional amendment giving women the right to an abortion. Not only is the amendment likely to pass, but it will also increase turnout to the benefit of Democratic candidates.

A recent CNN poll showed just 16% of voters in Ohio viewed abortion as a major issue. Even before the poll, Republicans knew they were in the minority on this issue and the only way to prevent voters from approving the constitutional amendment was to change the rules.

For 111 years, Ohioans could amend their state constitution with a simple majority of voters. Knowing Ohioans would likely support the abortion amendment, Republicans tried to increase the standard for new amendments from a simple majority (more than 50%) to a supermajority (more than 60%) of voters.

But first, they needed a majority of voters to approve the change. Thus, they held a special election on Aug. 8 hoping most voters would be too busy with summer vacations and other distractions to show up to the polls. It seems, however, that Ohioans, especially women, were paying attention and did show up to vote. The rejected the proposed Republican change 57% to 43%, a 14-point margin.

As stated by state Rep. Mike Curtin, “It was a rush job on a monumental question, shifting a 111-year-old right that Ohioans have had to amend their state constitution to making it darn near impossible to do so with a 60% threshold.”

In yet another effort to overturn the will of the voters, Republicans challenged the addition of the constitutional amendment on the November ballot to the Ohio Supreme Court. In a rare unanimous ruling, the court rejected the challenge.

Republicans in other states have tried similar tactics to prevent a majority of voters from approving the expansion of Medicaid. These attempts in those states also failed. It seems that Americans are determined to maintain this basic tenant of democracy.

The Republican’s efforts to bypass the rights of the majority of voters have picked up steam since former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election and then tried to overturn the will of the majority of voters.

Not able to win elections based on the quality of their candidates or their policy positions, Republicans have been making significant efforts to limit majority rule altogether or make it more difficult for voters to cast their ballots in the first place.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonpartisan law and policy institute whose mission is “to uphold the values of democracy,” in less than one year since the 2020 election, dozens of bills were introduced and approved in 19 Republican-led states. They limit mail-in voting, shorten early voting opportunities, limit the use of ballot drop boxes and other initiatives that will limit the opportunities of their citizens to vote or, at least, make it more difficult to vote.

In eight states, Republicans have given themselves more power to overturn election results, something they were unable to do for Trump in 2020, but certainly tried. According to the Brennan Center, this is “most troubling” as “state legislatures have taken steps to strip election officials of the power to run and certify elections, consolidate power in their own hands over processes intended to be free of partisan or political interference.”

Republicans don’t do well with young voters. A Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, has proposed an answer for that. In another effort to silence voters, Ramaswamy is pushing for a constitutional amendment to raise the voting age from 18 to 25 years.

Of course, making it more difficult to vote affects Democrats and Republicans. Since Republican voters are older than Democratic voters, efforts to make voting more difficult have made it more difficult for elderly voters, a majority of whom are Republicans.

Elderly voters are more likely to take advantage of mail-in ballots, early voting, and ballot drop boxes, instead of standing for hours in long lines on election day.

As demonstrated by the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican Party’s suppression of early and mail-in ballots hurt Republican candidates the most. After the disappointing election, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Fox News, “Our voters need to vote early. There were many since 2020 saying, don’t vote by mail, don’t vote early, and we have to stop that and understand that if Democrats are getting ballots in for a month, we can’t expect to get it all done in one day.”

McDaniel failed to mention the person telling Republicans not to vote early or by mail was none other than Trump, who convinced many Republicans these voting methods are ripe for fraud. As stated by Politico, “Republican operatives concede that Trump has put their party in an electoral pinch” and that “there is a growing sense of alarm among the GOP ranks that the conspiracy theories Trump pushed about early voting and mail ballots not only hurt them dearly in the midterms but could take multiple cycles to remedy.”

It is difficult to feel sorry for Republicans who, in their efforts to limit voting opportunities for Democrats, have actually made it more difficult for their own voters to cast ballots. It is especially good to see, however, that even in red states like Ohio, where Trump won in 2020 by eight points, voters continue to support majority rule.

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.