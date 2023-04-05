Tom Zirpoli: Republicans preach freedom, but push censorship | COMMENTARY

Politicians are free and loose with the word “freedom” these days. Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis says his state is “the freest state in America.” Free, as journalist Diane Roberts explains, “as long as you don’t have ideas that make him uncomfortable.” In that case, he will exercise his state powers to shut you up. In other words, the people of Florida are free as long as they agree and support DeSantis.

If you are a teacher or college professor in Florida, you are not free to teach students what you, the professional, believe your students need to learn. Instead, DeSantis will tell you what you will and will not teach. For example, he has decided that racism, discrimination and the history of civil rights in America are not appropriate topics for our children.

If you are a business in Florida and you disagree with the governor on equality, diversity or LGBTQ policies, he will come after you as he did with Disney after it voiced its company policy on diversity and tolerance. DeSantis did not like this private company’s policy, so he went after it, the largest employer in his state.

DeSantis and his hand-selected screeners, not parents, teachers or school boards, will tell the educators in Florida what books they can have in their classrooms. Teachers and parents cannot bring their favorite children’s books to school for fear of crossing the governor and, in the case of teachers, losing their teaching license.

As Greg Sargent writes for the Washington Post, “It should be blindingly obvious that many red-state book crackdowns are designed to encourage the impulse toward censorship.” Indeed, these folks do not seek freedom, they seek censorship and limiting the freedom of thought and expression by others.

DeSantis is pushing House Bill 999 that would forbid public schools, colleges and any other public institutions from promoting diversity, equality or inclusion in their work environments. Even the topic of “social justice” is not allowed to be taught or discussed. One English professor, Sam Joeckel, from Palm Beach Atlantic University, was fired after asking his students to write an essay about the history of civil rights in America.

It seems that DeSantis has a strange understanding of the word “freedom.” Obviously, teachers and college professors in Florida don’t feel free to do their jobs. Neither do many private companies and businesses, like Disney, who have to be fearful of crossing the governor.

House Bill 999 in Florida tells state colleges and universities that it wants a “patriotic curriculum” that does not “distort significant historical events.” Yet, by demanding that topics and issues like racism, discrimination and the history of civil rights are not taught, it is DeSantis and the Republicans in Florida, and elsewhere, who are distorting American history.

Perhaps Republicans are trying to imitate China in 2021 when it demanded that teachers in Hong Kong teach a “patriotic curriculum” emphasizing China’s superiority while ignoring the government’s failures. Perhaps they wish to imitate dictators like Viktor Orban of Hungary, who silenced Central European University, one of the best in Europe, because he disagreed with the university’s curriculum.

Book banning, of course, is associated with Nazi Germany, where the government literally burned books in the streets. Of course, if any of these topics have been deleted from your high school curriculum, you are unlikely to know about and learn from them. Perhaps, this is their goal?

For many Republican officials, “parental rights” is the new campaign slogan. In reality, they are endangering the parental rights of the majority by catering to the demands of a small minority of right-wing parents. For example, because one parent became upset after their child was exposed to Italian art — specifically, the statue of David by Michelangelo Buonarroti, carved in 1504 from a single block of Italian marble, the government fired the principal.

I suspect a majority of parents in Florida do not object to their children being exposed to Michelangelo’s art and are not concerned the statue includes David’s penis. Half of their children have a penis of their own, after all. But because a few parents objected and can’t tell the difference between art and pornography, all the children now suffer a lesser, poorer educational experience.

Another school in Florida stopped showing the movie “Ruby Bridges” after one parent complained. This Disney movie chronicles the life of a Black 6-year old who integrated into the New Orleans schools in the 1960s. Again, the deletion of this important moment in American history from our educational curriculum does a disservice to America’s rich history.

Some Republican politicians are not satisfied to limit the rights of their citizens within their state; they want to regulate what their citizens are free to do when they leave their state, too. Republicans in Idaho have banned all abortions within their state and are now proposing a law to ban their citizens from having abortions in other states. Pretty scary stuff and surely unconstitutional. Can you imagine if a state with strict gun control laws tried to impose those same gun control laws on its citizens as they traveled to other states?

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.