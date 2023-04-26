Tom Zirpoli: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is finding out quickly that he can’t out-bully Trump | COMMENTARY

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a likely candidate for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, has declared war on Disney. It is his state’s largest employer with 75,000 staff and more than 400,000 indirect employees working in surrounding businesses that depend on Disney’s visitors. Think of hotels and restaurants, as examples.

DeSantis is upset because Disney refuses to play along with the governor’s culture wars against the LGBTQ population, teachers and the Florida university system, to name a few of his targets.

When former President Donald Trump, who has frequently demonstrated he has no personal or political boundaries for poor behavior, declares a politician has “gone too far,” that politician has likely gone too far and might want to reconsider his or her campaign strategy.

Indeed, Republicans were hoping DeSantis would be a sane alternative to Trump, but his recent behavior indicates he is less of a “stable genius” than Trump. While most governors are trying to attract businesses into their states, DeSantis seems to be trying to chase them away.

His motto seems to be “Come to Florida, but only if you agree with me.” Otherwise, he’ll declare war on your company and have the state legislature pass laws to drive you out of business. It’s an interesting recruitment plan, but even Republicans in the state legislature are getting tired of their governor’s antics, according to multiple Florida newspaper reports.

DeSantis was supposed to be the less chaotic alternative to Trump. Instead, he is threatening Disney World with, for example, stricter ride-safety standards and more inspections. This has led many to wonder: Shouldn’t the governor of Florida want all the parks in his state to have safe rides? Does DeSantis believe the public will avoid Disney World because it has stricter safety regulations and more inspections?

The Orlando Sentinel and other Florida newspapers have called the governor’s vendetta against Disney “foolish” and “petty.” These are terms usually reserved for Trump.

Scott Maxwell, columnist for the Orlando paper wrote that the guy “who was billed as a less chaotic version of Donald Trump” has “declared thermonuclear war on a cartoon mouse.” In a post-Trump environment, however, crazy seems to be the characteristic most likely to get a person nominated within the MAGA Republican Party.

Meanwhile, Disney, which has recently called DeSantis “anti-business” and “anti-Florida,” is planning to host an LGBTQ workplace summit at Orlando’s Disney World in September and a “Pride Nite” at California’s Disneyland next month.

Your move, Gov. DeSantis.

Other Republican leaders are getting in on the act of limiting speech for those who don’t agree with their right-wing agenda. While DeSantis is trying to limit corporate freedom of speech in Florida, Montana’s Republican-controlled legislature voted last week to remove the right to speak altogether for the first trans representative.

Lawmakers voted to silence state Rep. Zooey Zephyr because she expressed her opinion against yet another anti-trans bill under consideration. Zephyr did nothing wrong, mind you, by taking her turn to speak during a debate on the bill. The Republicans, however, disagreed with her stance. Instead of respecting her right to voice her opinion, they voted to silence her on all bills moving forward.

Zephyr correctly responded that “This decision is a direct assault on the principles of our democracy … as well as the 11,000 constituents I represent.” She added, “This body should be ashamed.”

It should be, but I’m sure it doesn’t care any more than DeSantis cares about trying to limit corporate speech from a private company in his state. For these Republican leaders, it is all about power and control.

As Jamelle Bouie eloquently wrote in The New York Times last week, at one time Republicans argued against “big government” intruding into the lives of ordinary Americans and corporations. Today, writes Bouie, “Republicans have a vision for intrusive government, aimed at the most vulnerable people in society.”

Indeed, “When it comes to Americans deemed deviant for their poverty or their transgressions against a traditional code of patriarchal morality,” writes Bouie, “Republicans believe … that the only answer is the heaviest and most meddlesome hand of the state.”

If you try to stand up for those under attack, as Disney has as a company or Zephyr has as an individual, Republicans seem willing to put aside basic constitutional rights such as free speech. For these Republicans, freedom means you are free to agree with them. Otherwise, they will target and silence you. There are numerous examples of Republican-dominated states doing just that recently.

DeSantis is trying to become the Republican nominee for president by being a bigger bully than Trump. He is targeting educators, trans kids and their families and healthcare providers. Yet, he does not have the character, leadership or backbone to face Trump head-on. And so his strategy is failing and he trails Trump significantly in national polling.

As former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie said, “If you think you’re a better person to be president than Donald Trump, then you better make that case.” DeSantis has not made that case because he has failed to understand he can’t out-bully Trump. If Republicans wanted a bully as their nominee, wouldn’t they just stick with the head bully instead of a weak one chasing a mouse?

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Professor of Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His column appears Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdaniel.edu.