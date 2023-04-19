Tom Zirpoli: ‘Trump-appointed’ says it all and recent ruling proves the point | COMMENTARY

It isn’t often that a federal judge writes a ruling so judicially and medically inaccurate that professionals in the fields of law and medicine are left speechless in how to respond. But that is what we received from a Trump-appointed judge who has decided that a drug approved and closely monitored by the Food and Drug Administration for 23 years is, in his opinion, unsafe, even dangerous, and must be removed from the market.

The judge is U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk and he must spend the rest of his judicial career with the qualifier “Trump-appointed” attached to his name. With Trump, it was always about personal loyalty, not qualifications, when it came to appointments and Kacsmaryk’s preposterous ruling proves the point.

According to an analysis by Slate, Kacsmaryk’s ruling was “the first time in history that a court has claimed the authority to single-handedly pull a drug from the market, a power that courts do not, in fact, have.”

The drug in question is Mifepristone. It is used in combination with a second drug in about half of the abortions in the United States, according to the Guttmacher Institute. It blocks progesterone, a hormone needed for the fetus to grow. A second drug, Misoprostol, given a day or two later, causes cramping and bleeding to empty the uterus.

While the media refers to Mifepristone as an abortion drug, in many countries, Misoprostol is used alone, without Mifepristone. Many abortion providers have already said if Mifepristone is taken off the market, they will use Misoprostol alone, which is a method employed around the world and endorsed by the World Health Organization and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

In other words, banning Mifepristone will not halt medicated abortions, but will make the process more difficult and uncomfortable for women. One has to wonder if this was Kacsmaryk’s goal.

Importantly, Mifepristone is used for other medical conditions that Kacsmaryk was apparently ignorant of before his ruling to remove the drug from the market. In addition to blocking progesterone, Mifepristone is also used to block cortisol, a stress hormone, that plays a role and is safely used to regulate blood pressure, blood sugar, metabolism and other health issues.

Also, one has to wonder if Kacsmaryk was aware that Mifepristone is FDA-approved to treat Cushing’s syndrome, a disorder of too much cortisol. Again, it has been safely used for this condition since 2012 and, currently, no other cortisol controller medication is available for patients who need it, says Leslie Edwin, president of the Cushing’s Support and Research Foundation.

Mifepristone is also being investigated in breast cancer treatment studies, as well as other cancers, and other stress-related conditions such as Gulf War illness. The Gulf War illness trials underway are limited to men, by the way. Michelle Oberman, a law professor at Santa Clara University who studies the effects of anti-abortion rulings across America, said, “Wouldn’t it be sad to finally find something curative for a disease you got because you served your country…and then it got stopped because of an abortion fight?”

Indeed, it would be sad if all the people who count on Mifepristone no longer have access to it. But that is what happens when a reckless Trump-appointed judge uses his position to force his personal beliefs on the rest of us.

In addition to the medical issues with this ruling, there are also many legal problems. Attorney General Merrick Garland reminded everyone that states do not have the authority to ban drugs because they disagree with FDA’s approval process on safety and efficacy. One can imagine if each state had its own approval process for drug safety and efficacy. This is why the executive branch through the FDA, not the judicial branch, is our nation’s drug regulator. It provides consistency across state borders.

As stated by Khiara Bridges, professor of law at the University of California, “Now the things that we thought we knew about the relationship between federal law and state law, and the ability to regulate, have been called into question.” Bridges called it “preposterous that one federal judge in one district in Texas or any other state would be able to affect the availability of a drug” approved by the FDA for more than 20 years.

Many legal scholars and medical providers wonder where this leads us. Do our drugs, approved by the FDA, now have to be approved by MAGA judges taking their cues from right-wing politicians? Can another conservative judge pull birth control pills from the market because he doesn’t believe in birth control and thus, rules they are dangerous?

How about COVID-19 vaccinations or another drug or medical device conservatives don’t like? Can a right-wing judge who doesn’t believe in children’s vaccinations rule that they are dangerous and pull them from the market?

The pharmaceutical companies are not happy, of course. They go through a long, rigorous and expensive process of getting medications approved by the FDA. Now, their work is being questioned by one judge in Texas who has no medical background but is determined to force his so-called Christian beliefs and political agenda on the rest of us, regardless of the consequences and chaos created.

What else would we expect from a Trump-appointed judge?

Tom Zirpoli is the Laurence J. Adams Distinguished Chair in Special Education Emeritus at McDaniel College. He writes from Westminster. His columns appear Wednesdays. Email him at tzirpoli@mcdanie.edu.